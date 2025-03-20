LoginRadius Breaks CIAM Barriers with Three Developer-First Innovations

Screenshot of the LoginRadius Console Dashboard

The global leader champions developers with a next-gen CIAM platform and AI-powered resources

Our platform is developer-first and self-serve, so teams can understand our CIAM solution instantly and implement it in minutes, not months.” — Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a global leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM), today announced the launch of three transformative developer-focused initiatives—Next-Generation Website, AI-Powered Developer Documentation, and No-Code Admin Console. This represents LoginRadius's commitment to putting powerful, enterprise-grade CIAM capabilities directly into the hands of the builders who need them most."Traditional CIAM platforms have been built for system integrators and consultants, not the developers who actually implement them. These legacy solutions force teams to navigate months of learning curves and deployment cycles," said Rakesh Soni, Founder & CEO of LoginRadius."We're fundamentally disrupting this broken model by prioritizing what matters most—the developer experience. Our platform is developer-first and self-serve, designed so teams can understand our CIAM solution instantly and implement it in minutes, not months."This transformation reaffirms LoginRadius’ commitment to empowering developers, simplifying identity management, and allowing them to focus on building exceptional products, without the friction of navigating complex authentication infrastructure. The revamps include:- A Developer-Centric Website: Engineered for speed and clarity. The new LoginRadius website offers intuitive, frictionless navigation, designed for technical users who value efficiency.- AI-powered Developer Docs: Reimagined to empower developers. Get instant guidance from AI (AI-powered search and AI assistant), streamline implementation like never before, and deploy secure authentication in minutes.- A Smarter, No-Code Admin Console: CIAM management, simplified. Shift identity implementation from complex coding to an intuitive, no-code drag-and-drop user interface.This upgrade ushers in a new era of developer-first CIAM, equipping engineering teams with the tools to build, scale, and secure digital identity solutions.You can access these updates right away. Explore the new LoginRadius platform and enhanced Developer Docs for a seamless, developer-first CIAM experience. If you’re new to LoginRadius, you can sign up for free and get started today.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a developer-first CIAM platform trusted by mid to large enterprises worldwide. It powers secure authentication and user management for over 500 global brands, reaching 1.17 billion consumers.With an API-first architecture, LoginRadius lets engineering teams implement enterprise-grade identity solutions with minimal code while providing the flexibility and customization that developers value.Built for scale, the platform combines production-ready SDKs, comprehensive APIs, and visual workflows to accelerate the implementation of advanced authentication flows, SSO, and security features like MFA. LoginRadius supports developers with open-source tools across major programming languages and seamless integrations with over 150 enterprise applications.Backed by Microsoft’s M12 and recognized as a leader in CIAM by analysts including Gartner and KuppingerCole, LoginRadius delivers the security and scalability required by enterprise teams while maintaining the superior developer experience modern engineering teams expect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.