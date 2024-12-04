Discovered.TV Collaborates With XBOX to Giveaway Free Trial PC Game Passes To Its Subscribers

Discovered.TV x Xbox PC Trial Game Pass Giveaway

The media streaming company launched the free XBOX Trial game pass giveaway campaign this Black Friday.

With the PC Game Pass, players can dive into new adventures, discover hidden gems, and connect with friends across the globe.” — Dustin Mack, SVP, Gaming Division

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovered.TV , a media distribution and streaming platform, recently announced its collaboration with Xbox to distribute free Xbox Trial PC Game Passes to its subscribers. Launched on Black Friday, anyone who signs up and creates a complete profile on Discovered.TV will be eligible to receive a free Xbox Game Pass valid for a trial period of 15 days. The game pass will allow users to enjoy free gaming on all Xbox PC Games.This limited-time holiday offer launched on Black Friday, 29th November. To take advantage of this offer, the participants are required to follow the registration process, starting with signing up on Discovered.TV with their email. After completing their profile on the tab “My Social” on the platform, the participants become eligible to receive the Xbox PC Game Pass trial.The Xbox Trial PC Game Pass is one of the most anticipated deals among gamers, offering them variety, value, and flexibility in gaming on their PCs. The pass allows gamers to surf through a library of more than 300 high-quality games without having to purchase each game individually. From AAA titles to indie gems, PC gamers can enjoy a diverse range of games, including day-one access to new Xbox Game Studios releases.The 2024 Xbox PC Game Pass is an exhilarating line-up of top-tier games including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Forza Horizon 5, FC 24, Minecraft, F1 23, and more. The Discovered.TV 15 Days Xbox Trial Game Pass allows gamers to try out any game for free.Discovered.TV, an African-American owned company, partnered with Xbox to launch the free Xbox Trial PC Game Pass campaign for its users this holiday season. The purpose of this campaign is to allow more gamers to enjoy hundreds of games by signing up on Discovered’s fully gamified media streaming platform, providing gamers with a premium suite of gaming content.“We’re thrilled to launch this PC Game Pass giveaway, offering gamers an incredible opportunity to explore a vast library of games. This campaign is our way of giving back to the gaming community and celebrating the joy of gaming. With the PC Game Pass, players can dive into new adventures, discover hidden gems, and connect with friends across the globe. We can’t wait to see the excitement and engagement from our fans throughout this giveaway!”- Dustin Mack, SVP, Gaming Division.The Xbox Game Pass Giveaway Campaign is an initiative of Discovered.TV to honor and build a stronger gaming community globally.About Discovered.TVDiscovered.TV is an African-American owned streaming company certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). It is a multi-channel video program distributor (MVPD) that allows gamers, musicians, actors, filmmakers, TV producers, and all other content creators alike to collaborate and generate revenue from advertising.Discovered.TV stands as a distinguished platform leading the way in content discovery and social connectivity. Our mission is to deliver state-of-the-art tools that enable users to create, share, and engage in meaningful interactions.Headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA., DISCOVERED.TV is a patented ECSP (Enhanced Content Sharing Platform). DISCOVERED.TV is owned by DISCOVERED USA, Inc.In addition to the website ( www.discovered.tv ), DISCOVERED.TV applications can be found on iOS, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung (Tizen).

