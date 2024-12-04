MinisterGwede Mantashe oversees official opening of Ikoti Coal Mine’s underground section, 5 Dec

Minister Mantashe to oversee the official opening of Ikoti Coal Mine’s underground section

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr. Gwede Mantashe (MP) will oversee the official opening of the underground section of Ikoti Coal Mine located in Breyten, Gert Sibande District, Mpumalanga.

The opening of the Ikoti mine underground section underscores the growth of the South African mining industry, in particular the coal mining sector, as well as diversification of the economy, and enhancement of productivity. This is in line with the government’s drive towards inclusive economic growth, employment creation, and eradication of poverty.

Members of the media are invited to cover the official opening ceremony that is scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 06 December 2024

Time: 09h30

Venue: Breyten, Gert Sibande, Mpumalanga, South Africa,

Coordinates: -26.2798415, 29.924166

Members of the media are advised to RSVP by 15h00 on Thursday, 05 December 2024 with Mr Johannes Mokobane on:

Mobile number: 0827663674/ 012 4067481

Email: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za / mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

For media enquiries: Mr Makhosonke Buthelezi

Mobile Number: 082 359 5584

Email: Makhosonke.buthelezi@dmre.gov.za

