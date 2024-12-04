Go Autonomous supports Hempel’s digital transformation with its Autonomous Commerce solution

Hempel embraces Autonomous Commerce Go Autonomous - B2B commerce, simplified

We see this partnership with Go Autonomous as an opportunity to deliver both immediate and long-term value for our customers,” — Mikkel Diness Vindeløv, Vice President, Customer Care at Hempel A/S.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI solutions provider, Go Autonomous, has signed a contract with Hempel A/S, a global leader in coatings, to accelerate Hempel’s digital transformation through enhanced order handling, analytics and AI-enabled automation. This underscores Hempel’s commitment to continuously improve its customer experience by integrating innovative, efficient technology into its operations.The adoption of Go Autonomous’ solutions enables Hempel to streamline operations, improve data-driven insights and automate routine processes, allowing the company to better meet customer needs with speed and precision. By incorporating Autonomous Commerce , Hempel enhances its ability to respond to an evolving market and reinforces its role as a customer-focused industry leader.“We see this partnership with Go Autonomous as an opportunity to deliver both immediate and long-term value for our customers,” said Mikkel Diness Vindeløv, Vice President, Customer Care at Hempel A/S. “Our investment in Autonomous Commerce aligns with our digital objectives, equipping us to meet the needs of our customers more effectively and support their success.”Bjarke Ruse Sejersen, CEO of Go Autonomous, remarked, “We are thrilled to support Hempel in realizing its digital ambitions and we are amazed by the team’s openness and readiness in this journey”. He continues, “Our solutions are designed to create efficiency and drive operational improvements that enhance customer satisfaction. This collaboration highlights the potential for companies to leverage AI in ways that prioritize customer experience while optimizing internal processes.”Hempel’s AI and Automation Lead, Pierre Girard, who is running the project, commented on the operational improvements already visible: “With Go Autonomous’ solutions, our teams experience real boosts in productivity. Automating routine tasks enables us to focus more closely on understanding and meeting each customer’s unique needs. We’re excited to see how this technology continues to transform our operations as we roll out the solutions globally.”This collaboration marks an important step in Hempel’s journey toward digital excellence, showcasing its dedication to leveraging technology to benefit customers and reinforcing its competitive edge within the coatings industry.About HempelAs a world-leading supplier of trusted coating solutions, Hempel is a global company with strong values, working with customers in the decorative, marine, infrastructure and energy industries. Hempel factories, R&D centres and stock points are established in every region.Across the globe, Hempel’s paints and coatings can be found in almost every country of the world. They protect and beautify buildings, infrastructure and other assets, and play an essential role in our customers’ businesses. They help minimise maintenance costs, improve aesthetics and increase energy efficiency.At Hempel, our purpose is to shape a brighter future with sustainable coating solutions. We firmly believe that we will succeed as a business only if we place sustainability at our heart. Not only is it the right thing to do, it will strengthen our competitive position, make ourselves more resilient and reduce our risk.Hempel was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1915. It is majority owned by the Hempel Foundation, which ensures a solid economic base for the Hempel Group and supports cultural, social, humanitarian and scientific purposes around the world. www.hempel.com About Go AutonomousFounded in Copenhagen in 2020, Go Autonomous’ vision is to ignite a revolution in the B2B realm with Autonomous Commerce, a new AI-powered automation software category. By harnessing our cutting-edge technology, we empower every company and the people at its core to simplify how they interact, transact, and work.

Autonomous Commerce explained - handle your quotes an orders seamlessly with our AI agents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.