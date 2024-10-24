Go Autonomous is Selected for Early Access to Europe’s New Supercomputer, Gefion, to Train its Cutting-Edge AI Models

Gefion Launch in Copenhagen - fireside chat with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Nadia Carlsten, CEO DCAI Gefion Computer located in Denmark Go Autonomous - B2B commerce, simplified

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copenhagen, Denmark – On October 23rd, Go Autonomous had the privilege of attending the exclusive launch of Gefion, Denmark’s new cutting-edge AI supercomputer in the capacity of being chosen as one of the first six companies to use the computer. Managed by the Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) and developed through a collaboration between NVIDIA , the Novo Nordisk Foundation , and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), Gefion represents a significant leap forward in AI technology as one of the most powerful computers in the world. The event brought together industry leaders and innovators to celebrate this milestone in Denmark's AI landscape.The Gefion state-of-the-art supercomputer is designed to handle complex computations at remarkable speeds, revolutionizing research, machine learning, and data science. With NVIDIA’s advanced technology, support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation, and strategic investment from EIFO, this project firmly positions Denmark as a global leader in AI development.With keynote addresses from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and His Majesty the King Frederik X of Denmark, the event highlighted the significant role that Gefion will play in advancing research and innovation across numerous fields, including healthcare, biotechnology, and smart infrastructure.Go Autonomous presented their ongoing research in Autonomous Agents in the B2B Commerce space, focusing on how the immense computational power of Gefion will support their efforts to create more efficient and intelligent autonomous systems. The company emphasized its enthusiasm for contributing to the evolving AI ecosystem in Denmark and beyond, aiming to unlock new possibilities for innovation and automation.“We are deeply grateful to have been part of this significant moment,” said CEO and Founder of Go Autonomous, Bjarke Ruse Sejersen. “The capabilities of Gefion provide an incredible resource for us to explore new frontiers in AI research. We’re excited about the opportunities this supercomputer brings to advance our work and the impact it will have on our customers.”Gefion, one of World’s most powerful supercomputers, is expected to accelerate breakthroughs in scientific research and AI development. The event underscored the collaborative nature of this initiative, bringing together government, academia, and private industry to drive the next wave of technological innovation.The event also featured panel discussions and presentations from experts across sectors, fostering dialogue about the future of AI and its role in solving global challenges.-ends-

