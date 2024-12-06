EKOUAER Expands Presence in U.S. with New York Showroom and Holiday Season Launch

Experience EKOUAER’s New York Showroom & Holiday Season Exclusives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EKOUAER, a leading brand in accessible luxury loungewear, has opened its first-ever showroom in New York City. The showroom, located at 124 W 30th St, New York, NY, opened on November 26, 2024, marking a major milestone for the brand as it strengthens its foothold in the U.S. market and connects directly with local customers.As part of its holiday season festivities, EKOUAER has also rolled out a series of exclusive events and promotions running through January 10, 2025. These include a live-streamed launch event on December 2, 2024, hosted in collaboration with YouTube influencer @Gabi_DeMartino, where the brand showcased its latest Fall/Winter collection. The event featured giveaways, influencer interactions, and a spotlight on new products designed for both comfort and style during the holiday season.The New York showroom offers an exclusive in-person experience for customers to explore the brand's newest seasonal pieces. EKOUAER has introduced an easy-to-use booking system via QR codes, allowing customers to schedule private visits for a more personalized shopping experience. The showroom's opening is part of EKOUAER’s broader strategy to engage with the U.S. market and provide fans and influencers with firsthand access to its latest collections.Showcasing Fall/Winter Designs and Community EngagementEKOUAER’s Fall/Winter collection, which includes satin and knit loungewear designed for comfort and elegance, was the focal point of the recent livestream event. The collection features standout pieces like the Showroom Exclusive Pajama Set, a winter-ready knit design perfect for lounging or outdoor wear; the Live Stream Exclusive Satin Holiday Pajama Set , a luxurious long-sleeve satin set ideal for seasonal gifting; and the Ribbed Knit Pajama Set with Pockets, a cozy two-piece set perfect for everyday comfort during the colder months. The live-stream event also featured interactive segments, including a Vision Board activity where attendees, including influencers and customers, shared their hopes and dreams for the coming year.The showroom is not only a retail space but also a hub for community engagement. EKOUAER has pledged to host a series of ongoing fan appreciation events throughout 2025, offering customers the opportunity to interact with the brand, share feedback, and experience new products firsthand. The showroom also emphasizes the brand’s commitment to creating a community-driven experience, with future events planned to deepen customer relationships and brand loyalty.Influencer Partnerships and Global ExpansionAs part of its global expansion, EKOUAER continues to build strong relationships with key influencers. The brand has recently partnered with top Instagram fashion influencer @LeonieHanne to promote its latest collection, a collaboration that brings together the brand’s signature blend of chic loungewear and seasonal style.Founded in 2015, EKOUAER has quickly grown to become a recognized name in loungewear, known for blending comfort and luxury at accessible price points. In addition to its U.S. showroom, the brand recently made its debut at New York Fashion Week with the launch of its Spring/Summer 2025 collection and participated in the prestigious Bonjour Brand Forum in Paris, solidifying its place as an international fashion brand.About EKOUAERSince its inception, EKOUAER has focused on creating high-quality, comfortable loungewear that seamlessly fits into everyday life. With a growing global presence and a commitment to affordability and style, EKOUAER’s collections have gained a loyal following. The brand is celebrated for offering sophisticated yet practical wardrobe essentials that work from home to outings.For more information on the Holiday Season promotions, events, and to learn more about the brand, visit:●Website: http://www.ekouaer.com ●Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Ekouaer ●Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ekouaerofficial ●Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ekouaer

