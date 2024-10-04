EKOUAER Launches Exclusive FallPrime Day Deal

Banner image for Ekouaer Fall Prime Day

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EKOUAER, renowned for its blend of luxurious yet accessible loungewear, is set to launch an exclusive Fall Prime Day collection. Following the brand's impressive debut at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on September 8, 2024, EKOUAER is now offering its customers a unique opportunity to indulge in its latest styles. We are currently providing comfortable, skin-friendly sleepwear to tens of millions of users in more than 180 countries and regions around the world, further establishing our global presence and influence. The Fall Prime Day collection reflects EKOUAER's continued commitment to combining fashion and comfort, ensuring that every piece captures the brand’s elevated identity.At NYFW, EKOUAER unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 collection under the slogan "Pure Comfort, Soft Elegance," showcasing how the brand seamlessly blends luxury with everyday wear. Supermodel Helena Christensen walked the runway in a pajama set crafted from satin, highlighting both elegance and comfort. The brand's presence at NYFW was further amplified with an advertisement on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square and a featured article in Women's Wear Daily (WWD), one of the fashion industry's most prestigious publications. This debut marked a significant milestone for EKOUAER, as it took center stage in the global fashion world for the first time, signaling a new chapter in its journey.To celebrate this success, EKOUAER is offering a series of discounts during the upcoming Fall Prime Day, available both on Amazon and its official website. This includes a special offer of "Buy 1, Get 1 30% OFF" on Fall new arrivals, with discounts of up to 50% off across select items. Featured products include:1. NYFW Helena Christensen Runway Pajama SetThis luxurious satin pajama set, worn by Helena Christensen at NYFW, offers elegance and sophistication. Designed with a notch collar, button front, and contrast piping, it pairs with elastic waist pants for ultimate comfort. Shop now 2. Coofandy NYFW CollectionAnother standout from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection is a lightweight two-piece satin pajama set with a pullover tee and long pants. A must-have for fashion lovers. Available at Amazon. Additionally, EKOUAER’s Fall Prime Day lineup features six more best-selling fall and winter essentials, providing even more options for the cooler months. Customers can look forward to great deals on these comfortable and stylish products:• Waffle Knit Pajama Set with PocketsFeaturing a long sleeve top and shorts, this waffle-knit set is perfect for lounging in style. You can find it here. • Women's Turtleneck Long Sleeve ShirtThis lightweight, slim-fit top is a versatile wardrobe staple, perfect for layering or wearing alone. Check it out here: www.amazon.com/dp/B0C7W3RG6Y • Zip-Up Robe with Waffle TextureA cozy waffle-knit bathrobe with knee-length coverage and pockets for added convenience. Explore more: www.amazon.com/dp/B0CZKHPY91 and www.amazon.com/dp/B0CMCM2KQZ • V-Neck Striped Button Down NightgownA comfortable and stylish nightshirt, perfect for a cozy evening at home. Available at: www.amazon.com/dp/B08FX1Q8SL • 2-Pack V-Neck Button Down NightshirtThis two-pack combines comfort and value with short sleeve designs, ideal for any season. Find it here: www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBKD9R1T As EKOUAER continues to expand and innovate, the Fall Prime Day promotions offer customers the perfect chance to refresh their wardrobe with new pieces at discounted prices. Stay tuned for additional deals as EKOUAER celebrates this exciting season with a special focus on comfort and elegance.About EKOUAERFounded in 2015, EKOUAER is dedicated to creating loungewear that combines softness, comfort, and timeless elegance. The brand’s mission is to help individuals unwind and savor life’s quieter moments, fostering a state of tranquility and peace. EKOUAER’s dedication to these principles has resonated with over 20 million clients globally, making it a trusted name in the world of loungewear. For more information, visit:• Brand Website: www.ekouaer.com • Amazon Store: www.amazon.com/stores/Ekouaer/page/9A1AB698-AD0F-4C23-AEED-46CAC35A1B77 • Instagram: www.instagram.com/ekouaerofficial • Facebook: www.facebook.com/Ekouaer

