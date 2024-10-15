Kingslac made its debut at the UK Harrogate Baby & Toddler Show

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 13, Kingslac garnered considerable attention at the Harrogate International Nursery Fair in the UK for its outstanding quality and innovation in infant and child nutrition. As an active promoter of children's healthy growth worldwide, Kingslac not only showcased its technological breakthroughs and innovative products but also engaged in discussions with global experts and mothers and infants on the importance of precise nutrient intake for childrenDuring the exhibition, Kingslac made the most of this international communication platform. They got together with top enterprises, industry experts, and leading brands from all around the world to draw a new plan for kids' health. Through high-end salon-sharing meetings, Kingslac had deep talks with famous experts worldwide to discuss the latest child nutrition supplement solutions. Among them, is the speech of Philipp Puttich, aGerman licensed pharmacist, was especially eye-catching. He explained in detail the positive effects of triple prebiotics (HMOs, FOS and GOS) in promoting calcium absorption, improving intestinal functions and strengthening immunity. And he stressed that the perfect combination of these ingredients with Kingslac's calcium, magnesium and zinc products could offer children more comprehensive and scientific nutritional support.Philipp Puttich pointed out that Kingslac's calcium, magnesium, and zinc products use highly absorbable calcium citrate, and a pure formula without adding sugar or artificial flavors. This makes the products both safe and effective. They are the best choice for infants to get calcium.At the conference, John Oliver Warner, a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences in the UK, also delivered a brilliant speech, sharing the research findings and practical strategies on children's nutrition and health. He particularly emphasized the importance of calcium nutrition and pointed out that Kingslac's calcium, magnesium, and zinc products could meet the children's calcium needs at different stages of growth and help promote the healthy development of bones and teeth.Kingslac's calcium, magnesium, and zinc products are made from high-quality ingredients that are carefully selected and refined to ensure that each product meets the highest standards. Through scientific and rational formula design, not only does it contain the appropriate amount of calcium, but also magnesium zinc, etc., key nutrients are added to meet the comprehensive and balanced nutritional needs of children. In addition, the taste and shape of the products have been carefully designed to make them easy for children to accept and digest.As the initiator of this conference, Kingslac has won the trust of global consumers in the international pregnancy and baby nutrition market. Its outstanding product quality and strong research capabilities have made Kingslac a shining star in the field of maternal and child nutrition. For many years, Kingslac has continued to conduct cutting-edge research and continuously optimized its product formulas and production processes toprovide scientific, professional, safe, and precise nutritional supplement solutions for children around the world.Looking ahead, Kingslac will continue to uphold the spirit of innovation and professionalism, working closely with global experts to contribute our wisdom and efforts to the healthy growth of children. At the same time, Kingslac will actively expand its international market and enhance exchanges and cooperation with global partners to ensure the healthy growth of children worldwide.

