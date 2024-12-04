Construction starts on new Mount Barker Hospital

Release date: 04/12/24

Construction is underway on the new Mount Barker Hospital project which will triple inpatient capacity for the growing hills community, as the Malinauskas Labor Government continues to build a bigger health system.

Enabling works have started for the $320.8 million project including a range of temporary buildings, civil and services infrastructure provisions, and car park alterations. Construction company Built has been appointed to the project after successfully delivering the new Emergency Department onsite in 2023.

Once completed, the new facility will triple current inpatient capacity at Mount Barker and District Soldier’s Memorial Hospital from 34 to 102 beds.

Part of the early works will allow a brand-new multi-deck car park to be built onsite from midway through 2025. Once complete, the new multi-deck and additional carparks will bring the site’s total car parking capacity to 654 spaces, up from the current capacity of 431.

The increased capacity and capability of the New Mount Barker Hospital will support the needs of the region's growing population and allow the Barossa Hills and Fleurieu Local Health Network to deliver higher complexity care. This will reduce the need for hills and Mount Barker residents to travel to the city, helping ease demand at major metropolitan hospitals.

Specialist beds for maternity service, paediatric care, mental health care, palliative care and rehabilitation will be complemented with contemporary operating theatres, chemotherapy and renal dialysis services on site.

The new health service will also increase opportunities for clinical workforce training and skilled employment within Mount Barker.

The New Mount Barker Hospital development is being planned through detailed consultation and engagement with community, consumers and clinical workforce.

Artist impressions of the new Mount Barker Hospital can be viewed here.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

More beds, more car parks, more staff and more services – that’s what we’re delivering to Mount Barker.

The Adelaide Hills is one of the fastest growing communities in our state. This investment will help give locals the healthcare they need, close to home, for years to come.

I’m pleased to see construction is now underway and I look forward to watching this build progress.

Attributable to Chris Picton

The new Mount Barker Hospital will triple inpatient capacity from the current hospital giving locals more options for healthcare closer to home.

This is not only better for patients and their families, it will also benefit the health system by reducing the need for hills residents to travel to the city, helping ease demand at our metro hospitals.

The new Mount Barker Hospital is part of our record investments into building a bigger health system adding 600 more beds as well as employing hundreds more doctors and nurses.

Attributable to Member for Kavel Dan Cregan

The growing hills community needs a new hospital and it’s fantastic to see construction getting underway on this important project.

I will continue to be a strong advocate for improved healthcare and facilities for my community and I am pleased the Government is delivering.

Attributable to Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer Bronwyn Masters

This project has been long in the making, so it’s pleasing to see that work has begun.

We know the Adelaide Hills community is growing and this means we need to grow as well to provide the best care possible. The commencement of works is an exciting milestone, and I can’t wait to see the new buildings starting to take shape.