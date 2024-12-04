Law Enforcement, Firefighters, and SuperHeroes Unite to Lift Spirits of Children Battling Cancer this Holiday Season

Luis Carlos Alguera Vela in the Batmobile riding alongside Broward Batman in the 2023 Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope. Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope participants at The Backyard for the Luncheon of Gratitude 2023 The Mystic Force Foundation and Broward Sheriff's Office Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope traveling along I95 in Broward County.

The Mystic Force Foundation together with the Broward Sheriff's Office hold their 5th Annual Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope

There is no greater joy for a parent of a child battling cancer than seeing their child smile, laugh, and experience moments of joy amidst the challenges of their very difficult journey.” — Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Co-Founder, Executive Director

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, December 5th, the Mystic Force Foundation for Childhood Cancer, in partnership with the Broward Sheriff's Office, will host its 5th Annual Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope. This special event unites law enforcement, fire departments, SuperHeroes, community leaders, and families affected by childhood cancer for an extraordinary display of love, solidarity, and hope.The Parade of Hope, which celebrates and honors children fighting cancer, the number one disease killer of children in the United States, will feature a procession of Gold Ribbon-adorned vehicles. These vehicles will drive through South Florida, spreading joy and encouragement to young Heroes undergoing treatment during the holiday season. The parade will make its way past Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, FL, and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where children will have the chance to watch from the sidewalks and hospital windows and wave to the procession that includes Batman, Wonder Woman, Spiderman and other SuperHeroes as well as Santa riding in the Hollywood Police Department's SWAT vehicle.With lights flashing and sirens blaring, this powerful show of unity will offer a moment of cheer to the young patients, reminding them that they are not alone in their battle. The Parade will conclude with a heartfelt luncheon of gratitude at The Backyard, where participants will gather to reflect on the day’s events and celebrate the strength of these brave children and their families. It is also the Mystic Force Foundation's way of showing it's appreciation to the participants for supporting the children and families they serve.The Gold Ribbon Parade of Hope is more than just a parade – it’s a demonstration of community support, compassion, and the collective will to make a difference in the lives of those facing Childhood Cancer. The event serves as a powerful reminder that there is a vast network of people standing behind these children and families, offering encouragement and love. This year’s parade honors the memory of those children whose lives were tragically lost to cancer, ensuring their legacy lives on in the fight against this devastating disease.This year's Parade is dedicated to the memory of 10-year-old Luis Carlos Alguera Vela who sadly passed away on Saturday November 29th after a 5 year battle with Stage IV Neuroblastoma. Luis joined Batman in the Batmobile during last year's 4th Annual Parade of Hope.Join us in showing that, together, we can bring hope, healing, strength and happiness to children and families in the fight against childhood cancer.The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr.Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4- year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 16-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Dream Wishes’, offering emergency financial support, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 6th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout , a magical Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach. The Heroes Hangout serves children from hospitals throughout South Florida, is free to all families battling cancer and is 100% community supported. Mystic Force Foundation consistently teams up with local Law Enforcement Agencies at events and special occasions throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer. From Parades, to rides in Police Cars, to granting special ‘Wishes’, and ‘End Of Chemo’ celebrations, officers show children battling cancer and their families love, kindness, & support. These Police Departments join the Foundation to remind families that they are NEVER alone in their fight.Childhood Cancer remains the #1 disease killer of children in the US and the incidence of Childhood Cancer continues to rise, with the latest statics from the American Cancer Society showing that 1 in every 260 children in the US will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 20. Although there is an almost 90% cure rate, when caught early, for the most common Childhood Cancer, ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) - survival rates for others remain dismal, with no cures for some upon relapse and with others continuing to be terminal upon diagnosis. Survivors suffer lifelong health problems and have a high risk of developing secondary cancers.Join us in the fight against Childhood Cancer - because EVERY child deserves a lifetime.The Mystic Force Foundation, along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, invites the media to join this remarkable event and help spread awareness of Childhood Cancer.For media inquiries, please contact: Silvia Vanni 305.726.1155 or Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.comFor more information about the Mystic Force Foundation, visit www.MysticForceFoundation.com Meeting Location:Target Parking Lot3251 Hollywood BoulevardHollywood, FL 33021Media /Interviews 9:15amParade Briefing 9:45amDeparture time 10:00amJoe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital1005 Joe DiMaggio DriveHollywood, FL 33021Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital(anticipated arrival 10:45am)1600 S Andrews AveFort Lauderdale, FL 33316The Backyard(anticipated arrival 11:10am)100 SW 3rd AveFort Lauderdale, FL 33312Approximate duration is 9:00am – 1:00pm

