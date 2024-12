Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 05, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 05, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Ohio University Foundation - Russ Research Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Athens County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit Butler Liberty Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Ross Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Champaign Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Darke Darke County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Fairfield Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Grandview Heights Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus State Community College Development Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Guernsey Village of Quaker City

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Millwood Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Village of Glendale

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit City of Harrison

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hardin City of Kenton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Highland Concord Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lake City of Willowick

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Laketran

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence The Phoenix Center, Inc.

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Logan Rushcreek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Degraff

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Logan County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lorain Herrick Memorial Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lorain City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Marion Village of LaRue

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Village of Westfield Center

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Miami Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Village of Fletcher

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Potsdam

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Monroe Seneca Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Montgomery Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Cardington Lincoln Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Out of State Ohio Municipal Joint Self Insurance Pool

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pike Scioto Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Sunfish Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Putnam Columbus Grove Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Stark Minerva Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit University of Akron Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Akron Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Rush Township-Uhrichsville Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Warren Salem Township Public Library

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Bowling Green State University Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA



