West Virginia Turnpike Exceeds Estimated Travel Numbers

Travel on the West Virginia Turnpike exceeded expectations during Thanksgiving week, the West Virginia Parkways Authority announced.



The estimated number of transactions on the Turnpike was 715,000. The actual number of total transactions was 754,405.



The heaviest travel days were Wednesday, November 27, 2024, with 160,934 transactions, and Sunday, December 1, 2024, with 257,473 transactions. The least traveled day was Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28, 2024, with 67,724 transactions. That still exceeded the estimate of 67,500.



“We had more travel than was expected, which is a great thing, and we pushed cars through the toll facilities better than we have ever done in the past, and all thanks to our new tolling system, which allowed us to run all lanes on E-ZPass/ Toll By Plate when we had backups during peak travel times,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.



“It was incredibly efficient,” Miller said.



“The system operated exactly as we expected it to and allowed the tolling operations department to really move traffic through there during heavy travel times, significantly reducing the wait time for patrons at the toll booths,” Miller said. “That is our goal. To reduce the time you wait at a toll booth. If you elected to use our Toll by Plate option this week, just remember you have 30 days from that date to go to our website and pay the toll due. Sign up for an E-ZPass while you’re on there!”



To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, click HERE. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.



The tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza.





