Ritchie County Route 11, Petroleum Road, Will be Closed beginning Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 3:00 p.m. each day. School buses will be accommodated. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.