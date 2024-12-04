Ritchie County Route 11, Petroleum Road, Will be Closed beginning Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Page Content

Ritchie County Route 11, Petroleum Road, will be closed, at milepost 2.98, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, through Friday, January 3, 2025, for a slip repair.



The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 3:00 p.m. each day. School buses will be accommodated. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​



​