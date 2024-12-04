Submit Release
Lane Closure on I-79 Northbound Exits 132 to 135, to Begin Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Swank Construction will be setting up a nighttime single lane closure on Interstate 79 going northbound, from Exit 132, to Exit 135, from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2024, to 4:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2024, to allow for adequate working room for Pritchard Signal and Lighting to perform highway lighting activities.
 
These will be nightly lane closures and traffic will be restored to its two-lane configuration at 4:00 a.m. each morning. Lane closures will not affect daytime traffic.
 
Expect minor delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

