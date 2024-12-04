St Johnsbury Barracks / LSA

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / Leaving the Scene of a Crash

CASE#: 24A4009224

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/29/2024 10:29 PM

STREET: 159 VT Rt 25

TOWN: Topsham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hayden Hatch

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on VT Rt 25 in Topsham. It was reported that the vehicle struck and killed two horses that were still in the roadway. Upon arriving on scene it was discovered that the operator of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Before Troopers left the scene, a third horse died from injuries sustained from the crash. The operator was located the following day at an address on George St in Orange, VT. The operator was identified as Hayden Hatch of Orange, VT. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/08/25 at 08:30

