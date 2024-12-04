St Johnsbury Barracks / LSA
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / Leaving the Scene of a Crash
CASE#: 24A4009224
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/29/2024 10:29 PM
STREET: 159 VT Rt 25
TOWN: Topsham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Hayden Hatch
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on VT Rt 25 in Topsham. It was reported that the vehicle struck and killed two horses that were still in the roadway. Upon arriving on scene it was discovered that the operator of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Before Troopers left the scene, a third horse died from injuries sustained from the crash. The operator was located the following day at an address on George St in Orange, VT. The operator was identified as Hayden Hatch of Orange, VT. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/08/25 at 08:30
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.