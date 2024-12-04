Smoothstack honored by Virginia for its apprenticeship program which moves individuals into high demand technology jobs

Workforce development company wins Virginia’s 7th Annual Outstanding Apprenticeship Award

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack, a leader in workforce development, has been recognized with an award from the Commonwealth of Virginia for its apprenticeship program and its efforts building today’s high technology labor force and assisting them in advancing their careers.

The Commonwealth of Virginia’s 7th Annual Outstanding Apprenticeship Award recognized Smoothstack’s Registered Apprenticeship program as part of its celebration of organizations dedicated to growth and education for the state’s workforce.

Smoothstack’s unique approach provides an apprenticeship program that enables individuals to gain valuable training on the job as paid full-time technology employees while also providing instruction specifically tailored to apprentices so that emerging employees can gain valuable cutting edge skills needed on the job.

The Smoothstack apprenticeship program collaborates with Fortune 500 companies and government agencies and it is vetted and approved by industry leaders to ensure it meets industry standards and trains apprentices for high demand IT jobs. The program also goes beyond traditional apprenticeships by offering American Council on Education college credits, the GI Bill and Department of Defense SkillBridge opportunities.

“We are honored to be recognized for this award along with other organizations working to support Virginia’s workforce,” said John Akkara, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Smoothstack. “Apprenticeships play a key role in helping individuals move into in-demand jobs in fast growing technology sectors, which is why Smoothstack has invested in a full-featured program to provide apprentices with everything they need to advance in today’s competitive job market.”

This is the second time that Smoothstack has been recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia for its apprenticeship program.

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack is an IT services provider specializing in workforce development through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Serving Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, Smoothstack offers expertise in Application Development, Cloud, Digital Platforms, Data Engineering & AI, and Cybersecurity. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack trains high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies tailored to client environments. For more information, visit www.smoothstack.com.

