Forethought Marketing Elevates Leadership Team with Two Key Promotions

Miami-based agency promotes Jackelyn Pericich-Insignares to Vice President and Ingrid Faust as Director of Operations

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forethought Marketing, renowned for its dynamic approach to driving strategic growth for clients, is excited to announce the promotion of two key team members to leadership positions. Jackelyn Pericich-Insignares has been named Vice President, and Ingrid Faust has been appointed Director of Operations. These promotions underscore Forethought’s commitment to cultivating talent from within and empowering its team to spearhead innovative solutions for its clients.Jackie Pericich-Insignares steps into her role as Vice President, bringing her wealth of experience in client services and operational management to the forefront. In her new position, Jackie will guide the company’s revenue strategy, ensuring that marketing initiatives are not only aligned with business objectives, but also push the boundaries of what's possible for Forethought's clients. Tasked with building and overseeing the Business Development Department, Jackie will continue to drive growth and elevate brand awareness while leading a team poised to take Forethought to new heights."Jackie has been instrumental in shaping the heartbeat of our operations, and I’m looking forward to seeing how she’ll apply her talent for innovation to our sales and growth strategies,” said Suzanne Sarsfield Scarano, Visionary at Forethought Marketing.In her previous role as Director of Operations and Client Services, Jackie excelled at managing production schedules, coordinating with vendors, and implementing company-wide policies. Her analytical approach and problem-solving abilities have been key to delivering seamless, high-quality creative solutions.Ingrid Faust, Forethought's new Director of Operations, will be responsible for ensuring that every facet of the company’s processes and workflows is primed for efficiency and productivity. From quality assurance to performance metrics, Ingrid will take the helm of operations, focusing on streamlining internal procedures, optimizing workflow efficiencies, and overseeing critical client meetings. Her approach will fuse precision and creativity, ensuring Forethought continues to deliver exceptional service at every touchpoint.Ingrid’s ability to foster strong client relationships and seamlessly coordinate campaigns during her time as Account Manager has made her an indispensable asset. Now, as Director of Operations, she will be pivotal in driving the agency’s strategic initiatives forward.“Promoting from within is more than just a policy at Forethought—it’s a reflection of our belief in nurturing leadership from every level of our organization,” said Suzanne Sarsfield Scarano. “Jackie and Ingrid have proven their dedication, ingenuity, and passion for our clients. I have no doubt that their promotions will translate into even greater success for Forethought and our partners."These promotions are a testament to the innovative spirit that defines Forethought Marketing, as the company continues to expand its reach and impact, delivering communications solutions to encourage progress.For more information on Forethought Marketing and the leadership team, visit www.forethoughtmarketing.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.