AKEN HOTELS & RESORTS EXPAND LATAM FOOTPRINT WITH A SECOND HOTEL PROPERTY IN MEXICO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AKEN Hotels & Resorts is excited to announce its second hotel project in Mexico, the AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel . This new establishment, currently open to guests, will feature 128 immaculate guest rooms, including eight AKEN Signature Suites, a locally-inspired three-meal restaurant, a rooftop pool, and event space accommodating up to 150 guests. AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel is designed to reflect the essence of its destination, situated in one of the most significant and rapidly growing tourist and economic regions in Mexico and the world.This project signifies the accelerated growth of the AKEN brand and underscores its commitment to providing new experiences for travelers in an environmentally responsible manner. In addition to its expansion in Mexico, AKEN operates 10 hotels across Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, and Costa Rica, with another 11 projects currently under development throughout the Americas. AKEN Hotels & Resorts is headquartered in Miami, Florida.Under parent company, AMEK Group, the property will undergo a complete refurbishment of its public spaces including the lobby, terrace, restaurant, and rooftop pool and bar, set to be completed in early December. The hotel's brand essence, representing the four essential elements of life: fire, water, air and earth, will be pulled through in every detail. By incorporating indoor gardens, water fountains, and even outdoor bonfires, a natural environment will be created. Guests can also expect adaptable furniture, spaces for rest, work, and reading, that are strategically placed to encourage social interaction and comfort. Locally sourced handcrafted tapestries, ethnic sculptures, impressive lighting, original furniture, lush vegetation, and rustic rugs will contribute to a serene sensory experience.Providing a contemporary space from which to easily explore Mérida’s rich history and culture, AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel is centrally located on Prolongación Paseo Montejo and in the heart of the MID Center commercial development, 10 minutes from downtown and 20 minutes from the Mérida Airport. The modern facilities of AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel will blend seamlessly with the vitality of the surroundings and the vibrant city.“This is a new chapter for AKEN, and we are proud to bring a unique and essential product to one of Mexico’s safest and fastest-growing cities. The AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel aims to attract new visitors to this multifaceted destination. With this project, we celebrate not only the creation of an exceptional space but also the beginning of a unique experience for our guests. We are excited to help create unforgettable moments that will leave a lasting impression on those who choose us as their destination and the community that surrounds us,” said Luis Gallotti, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of AKEN.AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel offers four types of rooms: Signature Suite, Deluxe, Superior, and Superior Plus. Each room is designed to ensure an unforgettable stay in Mérida, offering a serene atmosphere that captures the authenticity and cultural richness of the historic city that was founded in 1542.The AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel’s gastronomic offerings include an abundant breakfast buffet, decadent in-room service, lunch and dinner, as well as a Grab-and-Go option that provides quick and delicious solutions perfect for busy explorers and business travelers. At night, the Rooftop Bar will offer handcrafted cocktails amid captivating views of Mérida, becoming an urban oasis in the city. The rooftop pool is an ideal place for guests to cool off and soak up the sun.AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel is well suited for corporate and business events, with three different private social spaces including a meeting room, the hotel-exclusive terrace, and the salon which can host up to 150 people. Whether it’s a corporate meeting or an important celebration, the spaces create a welcoming atmosphere for intimate indoor gatherings and memorable outdoor events.Always striving to integrate and highlight its surrounding community, AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel will offer locals and guests the opportunity to attend various events and workshops through the AKEN Lifestyle Event program, which includes gastronomy, wellness, and cultural experiences. One of the brand's pillars is to adopt a mile zero approach, incorporating local vendors and businesses within a one mile radius as much as possible to produce items such as staff uniforms, artwork, and more.“This opening represents a significant moment in AKEN’s history. Our goal is to add to Mérida’s tourism offerings and contribute to tourism in this region. Mexico is an exceptional destination, and that is why we decided to open AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel after the launch in 2022 of Destino Mío Mayan Jungle Retreat by AKEN Soul,” says Lisandro León Liguori, co-founder & co-ceo of AKEN.As with all properties operated by the brand, AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel practices sustainability, including waste reduction, water conservation, and collaboration with local suppliers.For more information about AKEN Mind, Mérida Hotel or to make reservations, please visit akenmindmerida.com/en or contact us at reservations@akenhotels.com.About AKEN Hotels & ResortsAKEN aims to reinvent the hospitality industry's international brand management and operational practices, offering the flexibility that owners of high-end, luxury, independent hotels are looking for. In contrast to a soft brand, AKEN disrupts traditional, one-model-fits-all approaches by offering deep flexibility and customization under a single brand umbrella. AKEN currently operates hotels in Argentina, Colombia,Ecuador, Costa Rica, and plans to expand to more destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, in addition to having a headquarters in Miami, FL. For more information visit www.akenhotels.com About CICLO:Established in 2008 in Mérida, Yucatán, CICLO specializes in environmental services, logistics, and real estate development, with a presence in 15 states across Mexico. For more information, visit www.ciclocorp.com ###Media Contact:Wander PRamek@wanderpr.com

