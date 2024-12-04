MPD Searching for Sherman Avenue Armed Robbery Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest, DC.
On Saturday, November 23, 2024, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2800 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest. After one of the suspects brandished a handgun, they took the victim’s property and fled the scene.
One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24182144
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.