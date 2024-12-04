Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center Named Best of Kentucky in Nursing and Rehabilitation for the Sixth Year in a Row

Kendra Webb, Director of Nursing with Bethany "Hope" Smith, Administrator

Local, Senior Living Community Wins Prestigious Statewide Award

It truly warms my heart to see the compassion, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellent resident care recognized by such esteemed leaders.” — Hope Smith

RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, November 21, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities/Kentucky Center for Assisted Living/Kentucky Senior Living Association (KAHCF/KCAL/KSLA) recognized the top long-term care facilities in Kentucky at their quality awards banquet with the 2024 Best of Kentucky award. Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center was honored to be a part of this elite group of leaders in the industry.To be considered as “Best of Kentucky” in nursing and rehabilitation, the facility must have a CMS star rating of four or higher and meet other quality benchmarks. The recognition celebrates top-performing long-term care providers across the state for their excellence in nursing and rehabilitation. On average, 20-30 facilities are recognized as “Best of Kentucky” each year, from a total of 270 nursing and rehabilitation centers.“It is such a privilege to be awarded this prestigious honor for the sixth consecutive year,” said Bethany “Hope” Smith, Administrator of Kenwood Nursing & Rehabilitation. “Our team truly goes above and beyond for the residents and families daily. It truly warms my heart to see the compassion, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellent resident care recognized by such esteemed leaders. I am proud of our team and honored to be a part of it!”About Kenwood Nursing & Rehabilitation CenterKenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center began providing nursing home services August 1st, 1976, and is still committed to providing high-quality care and creating a safe, nurturing environment for our residents. Offering short-term rehab, skilled nursing, and long-term care for the community of Richmond. For more information, please reach out to the admissions department at (859) 623-9472.About KAHCF/KCAL/KSLAEstablished in 1954, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities (KAHCF) is the trade association that represents the proprietary and nonproprietary nursing facilities and personal care homes across the Commonwealth. Kentucky Center for Assisted Living (KCAL) was established in 2018. Kentucky Senior Living Association, an Argentum affiliate, was founded in 1999 and joined KHACF/KCAL in a strategic partnership in 2024. One of the state affiliates of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, KAHCF/KCAL provides a wide variety of services to member facilities including legislative and regulatory activities, professional development, statewide recognition programs, publications, media relations, research, and advocacy relations.

