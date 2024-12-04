New Groundbreaking Program 'Literacy Thru Songs and Rhythm' Offers an Affordable Solution for Dyslexia

'Literacy Thru Songs and Rhythm' is $99 for the Christmas season to insure children who struggle with reading have access to the necessary therapy.

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Programs to address dyslexia , a reading disorder, can often come with a hefty price tag leaving many families struggling to find a solution. However, StrugglingReaders.com, founded by dyslexia expert Dr. Matthew Glavach, is proud to announce the launch of their highly effective program, "Literacy Thru Songs and Rhythm," at an incredibly affordable $99 for the Christmas season, which is less than half of the regular price. "I am excited to introduce this innovative program that has the potential to transform the lives of individuals with dyslexia. " Said Dr. Glavach. Unlike other dyslexia interventions that can cost thousands of dollars, "Literacy Thru Songs and Rhythm" is accessible to all, and this affordable solution does not compromise on quality.” Parents can now be rest assured that their children will receive the support they need to excel in their reading journey.According to Dr. Glavach, the idea for the program came from his research on the connection between dyslexia, timing, and rhythm. He explains, "Studies have shown that individuals with dyslexia can have difficulty with timing and rhythm, which can affect their ability to read and process information. By incorporating music and a metronome into the therapy, we can help improve their timing and rhythm and ultimately improve their reading skills."The program, which consists of sixteen lessons. is designed to address timing and rhythm and teach children essential reading skills for grades one and two through music, songs, and metronome activities. Each lesson is carefully crafted to incorporate music and songs that not only entertain but also help children learn important reading skills. The metronome adds a unique element to the lessons, helping children develop their sense of rhythm and timing. Donny and Marie Osmond, the famous sibling duo known for their successful music careers, have lent their talents to the program by creating original music for and singing the songs in the program. Their catchy tunes captivate young learners and make the lessons even more enjoyable.Dr. Glavach believes that all children who struggle with reading should have access to the necessary therapy. This announcement comes as a relief to families who have been struggling to find a solution to their child's dyslexia.

