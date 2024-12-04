Strategic partnership agreement between Hypertherm Associates and BLM GROUP

HANOVER, N.H. AND CANTÙ, ITALY, NH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates and BLM GROUP announce a strategic partnership agreement aimed at expanding the market reach of their respective solutions. The two industry leaders will collaborate to offer premier solutions to customers through BLM GROUP’s laser cutting and tube bending systems and Hypertherm Associates’ plasma and waterjet cutting products and software.The partnership includes a minority stake investment in BLM GROUP by Hypertherm Associates and a commercial agreement to expand the demand generation for BLM GROUP’s tube cutting and bending systems, and pipe and plate cutting systems, as well as 3D robotics systems in North America and Europe. The combination of BLM GROUP’s expertise in laser cutting technology and Hypertherm Associates' experience in integrated solutions presents a significant opportunity for both companies to strengthen customer relationships and respond to the evolving needs of the market.Hypertherm Associates was advised by Lincoln International and ADVANT Ntcm, and BLM GROUP was advised by Studio Grimani & Pesce e Studio Gianni & Origoni during the development of the agreement.The strategic partnership allows each company to maintain its current leadership structure, operations, and other strategic priorities, allowing for continuous innovation and consistent operational management. BLM GROUP has a proud legacy as a global family-owned company, with its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Cantù and Levico Terme, Italy. Hypertherm Associates is a 100-percent employee-owned company based in the U.S., with plasma manufacturing facilities in New Hampshire, waterjet manufacturing in Minnesota and Washington, and laser consumables manufacturing in Sasso Marconi, Italy.This strategic agreement marks the beginning of a promising collaboration that aims to elevate industry standards and create sustainable value for both companies and their customers.ABOUT HYPERTHERM ASSOCIATESHypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com ABOUT BLM GROUPBLM GROUP is a multinational group with headquarters in Italy and a leader in the production of machine tools for metalworking. Founded in 1960, it proposes itself as a global partner for the entire tube and sheet metal processing process, with a widespread presence all over the world and with thousands of customers and applications. The Group is recognized in the market for its innovation, product quality, and personalized services, aligned with the company’s mission is to provide advanced, integrated solutions to enhance customers’ efficiency and productivity. BLM GROUP’s strength lies in the quality and specialization of its people, technological research that generates cutting-edge intellectual property, process excellence, and effective technical support for its customers.The companies within the Group are BLM SPA, of Cantù (CO), specialized in the production of tube bending, tube end-forming, wire bending machines and 3D laser cutting cells. ADIGE SPA of Levico Terme (TN), specialized in the production of laser tube cutting systems (Lasertube), sawing machines for tubes, solids and profiles with brushes and measuring, washing and collection systems. ADIGE-SYS SPA of Levico Terme (TN), specialized in the production of sheet metal laser systems and systems for laser processing of large-sized tubes and profiles. Learn more at: www.BLMGROUP.com

