GetSetUp Empowers Older Adults with Digital Literacy to Enhance Health Equity

GetSetUp’s platform offers an array of scalable, cost-effective benefits that address Social Determinants of Health (SDoH). GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences. GetSetUp classes guide members in navigating health plan apps, member portals, and health tools, empowering them to manage their health proactively.

New Initiative Provides Tailored Resources for Active Agers, Supporting Government and Health Plan Efforts

Digital literacy is not just about using technology—it’s about access, empowerment, and equity,” — Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-Founder of GetSetUp

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetSetUp , the leading peer-to-peer learning platform for older adults, reaffirms its commitment to advancing health equity and digital literacy through groundbreaking partnerships with Government Agencies, Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, and other health organizations. These collaborations demonstrate the power of digital solutions to address health disparities, particularly among underserved and rural populations, while enabling measurable improvements in health outcomes and quality of life for older adults.Transformative Partnerships for Lasting ImpactGetSetUp’s strategic alliances with health plans and Departments of Aging help close the gap in health equity by equipping members with the digital tools they need to access critical health and wellness resources. These partnerships have yielded measurable outcomes, such as improved health literacy and increased utilization of preventive health measures. By reaching members through engaging, turnkey programs, GetSetUp enables health plans to maximize impact while achieving operational efficiencies.Innovative Programs Aligned with 2025 CMS Health Equity GoalsWith programs like the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP) and the Health Literacy Program, GetSetUp addresses key areas of member health:• Chronic Disease Self-Management: Members learn practical strategies for managing conditions such as diabetes and arthritis, improving quality of life, and reducing unnecessary health visits.• Health Literacy: Classes guide members in navigating health plan apps, member portals, and telehealth tools, empowering them to manage their health proactively.These initiatives align with 2025 CMS goals to reduce disparities, enhance quality metrics, and improve Star Ratings, driving better financial and health outcomes for health plans.A One-Stop Resource for Digital and Health EquityGetSetUp’s platform offers an array of scalable, cost-effective benefits that address Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), including:• Fitness & Fall Prevention: Interactive sessions encourage active lifestyles and reduce injury risks.• Digital Literacy: Technology tutorials foster independence and access to telehealth and online resources. A study found that “using telehealth during the stay-at-home order period was associated with a reduction in total medical costs (by −$1,814 per person).”• Senior Nutrition: Cooking classes and meal planning promote better dietary habits.• Caregiver Support: Resources for family caregivers ensure they feel prepared and supported.By consolidating these services, GetSetUp maximizes engagement, improves outcomes, and reduces administrative complexity for health plans.“Digital literacy is not just about using technology—it’s about access, empowerment, and equity,” said Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-Founder of GetSetUp. “Through our partnerships with health plans and state governments like the New York State Office for the Aging and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, we’re making it easier for older adults to access the care and resources they need while fostering connection, confidence, and a renewed sense of purpose.”One learner, Judith from Michigan, took the class “Your Health, Your Voice: How to Advocate for Better Care” and quickly applied it to help improve her life. “At the time, I thought [because] my dad was 91, and I would just join the class for terminology. Shortly thereafter, my dad was in the hospital for 7 weeks. Because of that class, I asked for a healthcare advocate, and the transition was much smoother to get my dad into rehab. That class saved us a lot of anxiety with him being sick,” she said.Learn more about GetSetUp’s innovative programs at www.getsetup.com . Together, we can ensure that every older adult has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.