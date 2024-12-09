Hololive Member Houshou Marine Collaboration Jewelry Project Part One Pirate Hat Ring Scarf Necklace Houshou Marine Motif Ring Houshou Marine Commemorative Coin

Rings, Necklaces, and Commemorative Coins, etc. Five Varieties with Bonus New Adapted Artwork Preorders open until Monday, January 20, 2025

JAPAN, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-TREASURE Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shinjuku, Tokyo, President: Takashi Ito) will be accepting preorders for jewelry made in collaboration with popular VTuber and Hololive member Houshou Marine on the U-TREASURE Online Shop and at the U-TREASURE Concept Store Ikebukuro from Saturday, December 7, 2024 to Monday, January 20, 2025.

These new pieces of jewelry are a collaboration with Houshou Marine, a popular VTuber and member of Hololive. For part one, we have prepared rings, necklaces, and commemorative coins. These special masterworks also include new adapted artwork as a bonus. There are just 24 kt/pure gold commemorative coins available.

Preorder Period

Saturday, December 7, 2024 to 11:59 PM Monday, January 20, 2025

Official Retailers

U-TREASURE Online Shop (https://u-treasure.jp/hololive2024/)

U-TREASURE Concept Store Ikebukuro (https://U-TREASURE.jp/information/shoplist)

Gamers Online Store

AmiAmi Online Shop

Product Name：Pirate Hat Ring

Materials/Price with Tax

Silver 925: ¥41,800 / Silver 925 (Pink Gold Coating): ¥41,800

Product Description

Ring modeled on Captain Marine’s pirate hat.

Every detail is carefully depicted to the smallest detail, including the lifelike sculpting of the hat itself and the pattern on the sides.

The moderately chunky feel will definitely set off an outfit!

Available in two colors.

We offer it in Pink Gold, which is hypoallergenic, and Silver, which is easy to incorporate into everyday outfits.

Bonuses

Each item purchased also comes with an illustrated card featuring new adapted artwork by the artist Mimori as a gift.

Product Name：Scarf Necklace

Materials/Price with Tax

Silver 925: ¥22,000 / Silver 925 (Pink Gold Coating): ¥22,000

Product Description

Necklace modeled on Captain Marine’s scarf.

It is set apart by close attention to depicting the scarf’s soft, flowing curves, with a size that is comfortable to wear.

The blue topaz set in the center adds color and flair to the neckline.

Topaz signifies friendship and hope.

One theory says the name comes from “topazos,” which means “to search,” so it is the perfect colored stone for Captain Marine, who dreams of searching for treasure.

Available in two colors.

We offer it in Pink Gold, which is hypoallergenic, and Silver, which is easy to incorporate into everyday outfits.

Bonuses

Each item purchased also comes with an illustrated card featuring new adapted artwork by the artist Mimori as a gift.

Product Name：Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Eye Patch)

Materials/Price with Tax

Silver 925: Silver 925 (Yellow Gold Coating): ¥22,000 / 18 kt Yellow Gold: ¥220,000

Product Description

Ring modeled on Captain Marine’s eye patch.

The reverse side of the eye patch is set with a citrine evoking the color of Captain Marine’s eyes, adding a playful touch.

Considered a symbol of the sun, citrine represents hope and happiness.

You can also enjoy wearing this design together with the Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Garnet) releasing at the same time.

Bonuses

Each Silver 925 (Yellow Gold Coating) item purchased also comes with an illustrated card with new adapted artwork by the artist Mimori as a gift.

Each 18 kt Yellow Gold item purchased also comes with an acrylic standee featuring new adapted artwork by the artist Mimori and a card with a reproduced message written by Houshou Marine as gifts.

Product Name：Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Garnet)

Materials/Price with Tax

Silver 925: Silver 925 (Yellow Gold Coating): ¥22,000 / 18 kt Yellow Gold: ¥220,000

Product Description

Ring modeled on Captain Marine’s eye, set with a garnet.

The beautiful, deep-red garnet symbolizes passion and truth.

You can also enjoy wearing this design together with the Houshou Marine Motif Ring (Eye Patch) releasing at the same time.

Bonuses

For each Silver 925 (Yellow Gold Coating) ring purchased, you will also receive an illustrated card with new adapted artwork by Mimori as a gift.

Each 18 kt Yellow Gold item purchased also comes with an acrylic standee featuring new adapted artwork by the artist Mimori and a card with a reproduced message written by Houshou Marine as gifts.

Product Name： Houshou Marine Commemorative Coin

Materials/Price with Tax

Silver 925 (Yellow Gold Coating): ¥55,000 / 24 kt/Pure Gold: ¥495,000 *Only 100 available

Product Description

Coin commemorating the collaboration between Houshou Marine and U-TREASURE.

The front is carefully engraved with an illustration of Captain Marine newly adapted for this project.

The back is engraved with the symbol of the Houshou Pirates.

We present it in a special case.

Only 100 of the limited edition 24 kt/pure gold coins are available, so we will close preorders when the planned amount is reached.

Bonuses

Each Silver 925 (Yellow Gold Coating) item purchased also comes with an acrylic standee featuring new adapted artwork by the artist Mimori as a gift.

Each 24 kt/Pure Gold item purchased also comes with an acrylic standee featuring new adapted artwork by the artist Mimori,

and a card with a reproduced message written by Houshou Marine as gifts.

About Hololive Production

Hololive Production is one of the world’s largest virtual talent agencies. The female VTuber group Hololive and the male VTuber group Holostars we manage have more than 80 million YouTube subscribers combined, and they interact with fans around the world through live streams, music, and events.

Hololive Production Official Site: https://hololivepro.com/

Hololive Production Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/hololivetv

Hololive Production Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hololive_official

Hololive Production Events Official X: https://x.com/hololive_event

Hololive Production Official Shop: https://shop.hololivepro.com/

About Hololive

Hololive is group of female VTubers affiliated with Hololive Production. In addition to live streaming mainly on YouTube, they have expanded their activities beyond the virtual world and into the real world, from planning, managing, and producing game tournaments to artists charting on the Billboard JAPAN Hot 100.

Hololive Official Site: https://hololivepro.com/

Hololive Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hololive/

Sample Exhibition Details

During the preorder period, we will be holding an exhibition of sample products at the U-TREASURE Concept Store Ikebukuro. We also offer ring sizing, etc., so please take this opportunity to stop by.

The exhibition schedule is subject to change. Please contact the store before visiting.

Address

Otomate Bldg. 4F 1-23-5 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 170-0013

https://U-TREASURE.jp/information/shoplist

Business Hours 11:00AM to 7:00PM

Days Closed

Wednesday/Thursday (Open on holidays), New Year period

U-TREASURE Co., Ltd. https://u-treasure.jp/

Customer Inquiries Desk (U-TREASURE Online Shop)

Contact Form>> https://U-TREASURE.jp/contact

E-mail>> onlineshop@U-TREASURE.jp

X (formerly Twitter)>> https://x.com/u_treasure_pr

Instagram>> https://www.instagram.com/utreasure_official

LINE>> https://page.line.me/U-TREASURE

Facebook>> https://www.facebook.com/utreasure.official

