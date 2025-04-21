PANDOLAND Goes Global : GAME FREAK & WonderPlanet Team Up for a Fun-Filled Mobile Adventure

PANDOLAND_TOP PANDOLAND1 PANDOLAND2 PANDOLAND3 PANDOLAND_Invite

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special In-Game Rewards Await to Celebrate the Global Launch on April 21,2025

GAME FREAK Inc., the creator of the Pokémon series, and WonderPlanet Inc., the developer of “Jumputi Heroes”, announced the global launch of their jointly developed mobile adventure RPG “PANDOLAND”, which is officially available starting today, April 21, 2025. The game is now live on both the App Store and Google Play.

What is "PANDOLAND"?

PANDOLAND is a casual adventure RPG in which players become the leader of an expedition team to search for legendary treasures in a world of uncharted lands called "PANDOLAND".

Players collect friends and treasures to build their team and embark on a journey across a new continent.

Official Promotion Video：https://youtu.be/QeA6GP6Qjro

Official website：https://pando-land.com/en/index.html

Store：https://app.adjust.com/1lblc42a

Discord：https://discord.gg/hhwHkn22bk

Game Features

1. Explore a vast world and collect friends and treasures

By expanding the cloud-covered world with their own hands, players will encounter more than 500 kinds of unique friends and legendary treasures as they embark on an adventure to discover hidden wonders throughout the world.

2.The more friends and treasures they collect, the stronger they become

Players gain friends and treasures by conquering dungeons. The more treasures and friend they collect and the more they fill up their library, the stronger their team becomes. With their strengthened team, players will step into the battle arena to test their true power.

3.Explore a world that grows with friendship

Players can invite their friends and family to join them on a fun adventure in the world of PANDOLAND. By sharing information about the treasures they discover, they can progress further in their journey. Some of these are rare quests that hold incredible treasures!

As part of the launch campaign, players are able to invite their friends to receive unique rewards.

They will receive an SR ticket when they invite one friend. By inviting 10 more friends, they can earn another ticket!

Conditions: Players who invite friends will receive rewards based on the number of friend invites.

Reward timing: Rewards will be given when friend invitations are completed.

An official Social Media campaign to celebrate the release is also being held

Join the official Facebook, YouTube, and Discord to get gorgeous rewards and the latest information!

Official website: https://pando-land.com/en/index.html

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PandolandEN/

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PANDOLAND-Global

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/hhwHkn22bk

Product Information

Title: PANDOLAND

Genre: Casual adventure RPG

Planning and supervision: GAME FREAK Inc.

Developed and operated by: WonderPlanet, Inc.

Distribution: App Store / Google Play

Distribution area: Worldwide *Excluding mainland China and some areas

Supported languages: English, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Japanese

Release date: April 21, 2025

Price: Free for basic play (with in-app purchases)

Rights Notation:

© GAME FREAK inc. Published by WonderPlanet Inc.

* The information in this press release is current as of the date of distribution. Please note that the contents are subject to change without notice.

* iPhone, iTunes and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc.

* Android and Google Play are trademarks or registered trademarks of Google Inc.

* Names of products or services appearing on this site are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

GAME FREAK Company Profile

Company name: GAME FREAK Inc.

Headquarters: KANDA SQUARE, 2-2-1 Kanda Nishiki-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Date of establishment: April 26, 1989

Representative: Satoshi Tajiri, Representative Director

Business: Planning, development and sales of game software

Official Web site: https://www.gamefreak.co.jp

Wonder Planet Company Profile

Company name: WonderPlanet Inc.

Headquarters: New Sakae Building 5F, 3-23-18 Nishiki, Naka-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

Date of establishment: September 3, 2012

Representative: Tomoki Tsunekawa, President and CEO

Business: Mobile game business

Official Web site: https://wonderpla.net/en

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.