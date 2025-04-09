Glico Group Shares Its Unique Value to Contribute to the Future of Food and Health at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

OSAKA, JAPAN, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. sponsors two pavilions at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan and will host various events during the exhibition period. The Glico Group upholds its Purpose of contributing to people’s "Healthier days, Wellbeing for life," continuously creating value in "Great Taste and Good Health." Glico supports Expo 2025, under the theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

The company resonates with the Expo's vision of promoting the exchange of diverse values worldwide, fostering new connections and creations, and showcasing hope for the future to the world. Through support and participation in pavilions, and various activities, Glico aims to propose unique value from the perspective of food and health to realize "Healthier days, Wellbeing for life" for people around the world.

■Overview

Glico is a Silver Partner of the Expo’s Signature Pavilion "EARTH MART", and a Premium Partner of the "Osaka Healthcare Pavilion". In addition to supporting both pavilions, the company will host various related events during the exhibition period. At the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, Glico will present an exhibition focused on "Cellular-care," a research theme centered on removing senescent cells. At the Expo’s Signature Pavilion "EARTH MART", Glico will showcase its original product,"Rice soft candy," co-created with the pavilion to highlight the potential of Japanese food culture and create sweets that bring happiness and contribute to a bright future for children.

As part of the produced events, Glico will host health education events at the "Reborn stage" at the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion. These events will focus on topics including " Antioxidants" and "gut bacteria." Additionally, at the EXPO Arena, we Glico will present "Matsuri", a music event designed to inspire hope for the future.

Glico will also install "Seventeen Ice" vending machines at the Expo site. Coinciding with the opening, two new Japan-inspired ice cream products will debut, available both at the Expo and at major tourist destinations and train stations nationwide.

Exhibition at the OSAKA Healthcare Pavilion: Nest for Reborn

The Osaka Healthcare Pavilion is themed "REBORN," representing people taking positive steps towards becoming their new selves. Glico shares this vision and will exhibit in the "Future Healthcare" zone with a display on "Cellular-care."

"Cellular-care" – Research Focused on the Removal of Senescent Cells

"Cellular-care" is a new approach aimed at preventing aging by directly targeting cells. Glico is investigating the potential of targeting senescent cells, which play an important role in human health.

Cells continuously cycle through division, growth, aging, and eventual death. Normal cells gradually lose their ability to divide due to various factors such as aging, ultraviolet rays, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. As a result, they become senescent cells that accumulate in the body, contributing to health issues and aging.

Glico is investigating ways to target and remove senescent cells and exploring the active compounds involved in this process.

At the "Cellular-care Lab." booth, the negative impacts of senescent cells on surrounding cells will be displayed, along with the approach of "Cellular-care" in an easy-to-understand manner. Visitors will also be able to experience approach to senescent cell removal through touch panels.

The uniform worn by the "Cellular-care Lab." booth staff has been designed by the renowned Japanese designer Ms. Junko Koshino. It is a gender-neutral uniform, suitable for all genders, embracing the principle of diversity.

The design, inspired by lab coats, features a white base matching the color of Glico’s booth, and expresses the theme of "Future Healthcare."

Note: The "Cellular-care Lab." is located in the "Future Healthcare 1 Zone" of the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion. A reservation for the "Reborn Experience Route" is required to enter this zone. For more details: https://2025osaka-pavilion.jp/reborn-route/

Exhibition at the Signature Pavilion "EARTH MART"

EARTH MART – "Thinking about the lives through eating."

Signature Pavilion “EARTH MART”(Theme Producer: KOYAMA Kundo) is a conceptual supermarket where visitors can explore the interconnected cycle of food and life, discovering new perspectives for a more sustainable and nourishing future. It offers various experiences that encourage visitors to reset their thinking about food and discover new ways of eating. The pavilion invites visitors to reflect on the current state of food, technology, culture, and societal issues, as well as to find joy in eating and explore future clues for sustaining life in the next era of sustainable living.

"Rice soft candy"Made by Weaving Together Rice-derived Ingredients

In collaboration with "EARTH MART," Glico has developed "Rice soft candy" to raise awareness of the potential of Japanese food culture and create sweets that bring happiness and contribute to a bright future for children.

"Rice (rice flour)," one of the "EARTH FOODS 25" (a list created by "EARTH MART" to share Japanese food with the world in order to improve the future of food globally),is not only Japan’s staple food but also a symbol of Japanese culture, nurtured alongside nature.

Glico has a long history of research and development, which began when the company's founder, wishing to enhance people's health through food, succeeded in kneading "glycogen" into caramel and launched the Glico nutritious caramel. Recognizing the vast potential of rice, Glico applied the technology it has cultivated since its founding to create an entirely new type of caramel by using rice as a key ingredient.

“Rice soft candy” is particular about the ingredients it uses. All ingredients, except sugar, are derived from rice, including rice syrup, rice flour, rice protein, and rice oil. It is crafted by weaving together rice-derived ingredients, resulting in a simple yet delicately unfolding flavor.

During the Expo, visitors can enjoy both the panel exhibition with actual samples of "Rice soft candy", which will encourage visitors to reflect on the pavilion’s concept, the potential of food culture, and the future of food.

Glico Previously Served as a Judge in the Selection of "The ideas on Future sweets & snacks that make everyone on the Earth happy."

At the Signature Pavilion "EARTH MART", selected ideas submitted by the general public will be showcased. The first round of submissions was held from January 31 to May 20, 2024, targeting elementary school students in grades 4 through 6 worldwide. Glico participated as one of the judges, helping select ideas to be exhibited at the pavilion. A second round of submissions, this time open to all ages, began on March 18, 2025.

＜For Reference＞EARTH MART: https://expo2025earthmart.jp/en

Glico-Produced Events During the Expo 2025

The main events produced by Glico during the Expo 2025 are as follows:

◆ Music Event

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Venue: EXPO Arena "Matsuri"

Overview: An event to express expectations for the future through music.

◆ Health Awareness Event

Date: Sunday, September 21 – Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Venue: Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, Reborn Stage

Overview: Events focused on "Short-chain Fatty Acids" (Sep 21) and "Antioxidants" (Sep 22-24).

Expo-Related Initiatives

In addition to the events mentioned above, Glico will continue to develop new initiatives in collaboration with partners.

◆Installation of "Seventeen Ice" Vending Machines at the Expo 2025 Site

◆Release of Two New "Seventeen Ice" Products with unique Japanese Flavors

Installation Period: Sunday, April 13, 2025 – Monday, October 13, 2025

Installation Locations: Four "Seventeen Ice" vending machines will be installed at EXPO Arena "Matsuri."

New Products: Two new products with unique Japanese flavors, "Hokkaido Milk" and "Uji Matcha"- will be sold at the Expo site as well as at major tourist spots and stations nationwide, starting from the opening of the Expo.



◆"MYAKU-MYAKU" Special Design of "Selection the Glico"（Gift Box Assorted Glico Treats）

Release Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Overview: A special design package of Glico's popular products, featuring the Expo 2025's official character "MYAKU-MYAKU," will be sold.

Note: This will be a limited release in the Kinki region and will not be available at the Expo 2025 site.

[Notes of caution]

This document is an English translation of the Japanese original. In the event of any differences or inconsistencies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese language version shall take precedence.

■About The Glico Group

The Glico Group is a global food company with a history of more than a century. Since the launch of Glico nutritious caramel in 1922, Glico has been engaged in the business of confectionery, ice cream, dairy products, food ingredients and processed foods. In addition to flagship brands such as Bisco, its second nutritional confectionery launched in 1933, and Pocky introduced in 1966, the company has brands like SUNAO and Almond Koka that create health value. Currently, the business operates in 18 locations around the world, focusing on China, ASEAN, and the United States. With its corporate purpose of "Healthier days, Wellbeing for life", Glico aims to provide "Great Taste and Good Health" for people to live satisfying lives through the creative development of high-quality ingredients. In 2024, the Glico Group’s consolidated revenue was approximately 331 billion yen with approximately 5,600 employees around the world. Shares of Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. are traded on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit https://www.glico.com/global/

For reference: https://www.glico.com/global/expo2025/

