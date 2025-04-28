Mint Town Secures $5M in Funding Led by X&KSK, Co-Founded by Football Legend Keisuke Honda

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mint Town, Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Hiro Kunimitsu), a Web3 gaming and platform development company, has successfully raised $5M in a funding round led by X&KSK I, LPS, a fund managed by X&Management Japan G.K. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Managing Partner: Takeshi Nakanishi). The round also included participation from multiple private investors. 1 This latest investment brings Mint Town’s total funding to approximately $13M.

The funding will be used to scale Mint Town’s flagship titles — including the massively successful Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS- series — and accelerate its expansion into the U.S. through the launch of its gamified GPT (Get Paid To) platform “MakeMoneyOnline”.

Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS- on LINE: No.1 in LINE Mini Dapps

Mint Town’s Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS- on LINE has become a breakout hit, earning the No.1 position in both user count and daily revenue on the official LINE Mini Dapp Portal just three months after launch.

Based on the legendary Japanese football manga Captain Tsubasa, the game has quickly built a global player base:

・9M+ users on its Telegram version

・5M+ users on the LINE version within 3 months

・Top revenue-generating title across all LINE Mini Dapps

Play now:

http://bridge.dappportal.io/dapp/N6788f64321089d16387aac17

MakeMoneyOnline: Targeting the Booming U.S. GPT Market

In April 2025, we officially launched “MakeMoneyOnline,” a new type of online reward platform that lets users earn while playing, specifically designed for the U.S. market.

“MakeMoneyOnline” is an online service where users can earn rewards simply by playing and completing listed games. It also supports instant withdrawals via PayPal, VISA, and other payment methods. In the U.S., this sector is commonly known as “Get Paid To (GPT)”, and the platform is expected to grow rapidly within this space.

Leveraging the know-how we have cultivated through global IP game development, we are committed to providing an innovative user experience across UX, security, and reward mechanics.

Visit MakeMoneyOnline:

https://makemoneyonl.io/

Vision: Where Web3 Meets Mass Entertainment

Mint Town is on a mission to build value-driven entertainment ecosystems. As the internet evolves from information-centric to value-centric, the company is leveraging blockchain to power the next generation of gaming platforms. The name Mint Town represents a fusion of “minting” new value and creating a thriving digital “town” where users connect, play, and grow together. The brand’s motto — “One Step Beyond” — reflects its commitment to bold innovation and global impact.

About Mint Town Inc.

・Company Name: Mint Town Inc.

・CEO: Hironao Kunimitsu

・Founded: April 30, 2013

・Location: KANDA SQUARE 11F WeWork, 2-2-1 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

・Business: Development and operation of Web3 games and entertainment platforms

・Website: https://minttown.jp/

