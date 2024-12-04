West Virginia's annual Joyful Night celebration returns with State Christmas Tree from Watoga State Park - December 4, 2024

Prior to the tree lighting ceremony, attendees are invited to gather at Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol at 6:00 p.m., where they will be entertained by seasonal tunes from the Woodrow Wilson High School Band, Nitro High School Showcats Show Choir, and the Barboursville Elementary Choir. Following the tree lighting ceremony, guests are encouraged to embark on a journey through the Capitol Complex. In the West Rotunda of the State Capitol, visitors can admire the beautifully decorated trees honoring Gold Star Mothers, members of the Armed Forces, and First Responders. The Red Cross will also be present, providing a special card for military personnel currently serving our country. Meanwhile, the Culture Center's Great Hall will transform into a winter wonderland, offering light refreshments and showcasing the winning ornaments from the First Lady's West Virginia Student Ornament Competition.

