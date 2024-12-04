CBP intercepts over $3 million in mixed narcotics in two separate incidents at Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges

HIDALGO, Texas—In back to back enforcement actions over a 48-hour period, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry intercepted more than $3 million in cocaine and heroin in two separate enforcement actions in the passenger vehicle and cargo environments.

“Drug trafficking organizations don’t take holiday weekends off, and neither do we,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “As these two significant narcotics interceptions aptly illustrate, CBP maintains its enforcement posture regardless of the time of year.”

Packages containing 196 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On November 30, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a grey Chevrolet SUV making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers extracted 13 packages which resulted in the discovery of 15.60 pounds (7.08kgs) of alleged heroin and 9.12 pounds (4.14kgs) of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle. The heroin has an estimated street value of $299,300 and the cocaine is valued at $121,800.

The next day, December 1, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the tractor trailer, officers extracted 80 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 196.21 pounds (89 kg) concealed within the shipment of peppers. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $2,619,800.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicles from these enforcement encounters. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated criminal investigations into the seizures.

