CBP officers seize 26 weapons, 43 magazines in outbound examination at Hidalgo Port of Entry
HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 26 weapons and 43 magazines during an outbound examination of a commercial bus.
“Our CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in both the inbound and outbound environments. Their inspections experience, attention to detail and technology all contributed to this significant outbound weapons seizure,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
On November 29, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a commercial bus bound for Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the bus resulted in officers extracting a total of 26 weapons and 43 magazines of various calibers concealed within the conveyance.
CBP OFO seized the weapons, magazines and the commercial bus. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.
