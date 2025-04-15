Hidalgo CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought on warrant for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Hidalgo Port of Entry officers detained one male United States citizen wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“Our officers remain vigilant in identifying and intercepting individuals who pose a threat to our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “Apprehending a wanted person for aggravated sexual assault of a child underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on April 14 at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Roger Lee Chapa, a 55-year-old male United States citizen, applied for entry and was referred for a secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for the alleged sexual assault of a child, out of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in Edinburg, Texas. Chapa was turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.