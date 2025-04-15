CBP announces Global Entry partnership with El Salvador

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that El Salvador is now an official Global Entry partner country, marking a significant step in strengthening travel and security collaboration between the two nations, and making El Salvador one of 20 partner countries whose citizens can apply for Global Entry membership.

“With over 1 million travelers entering the United States each day, this agreement reflects our shared commitment to safe and efficient travel for both of our countries,” said Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. “This partnership with El Salvador will enhance the speed and accuracy of the arrival process, while protecting national security at the same time.”

Global Entry partnerships enhance security and promote bilateral trade, tourism, and cultural exchange by allowing pre-vetted, low-risk citizens of El Salvador expedited customs and immigration processing upon arrival to the United States. Salvadoran Global Entry applicants will undergo rigorous and recurring vetting by both the U.S. and Salvadoran authorities, including an in-person interview by a CBP Officer before initial enrollment. To maintain low-risk traveler status, Global Entry members must not violate any of the program’s terms and conditions. Program violations will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

“This new Global Entry partnership with the United States marks a significant milestone for both countries. By granting Salvadoran citizens access to expedited processing, we not only strengthen our economic ties and create new investment opportunities but also enhance the security of our borders. This collaboration reflects both countries' commitment to strengthen bond and joint efforts, benefiting Salvadorans and Americans alike,” said President Nayib Bukele.

Global Entry is one of CBP’s four Trusted Traveler Programs, with millions of travelers benefiting from its expedited entry services every year. Approved members have the option of using the Global Entry Mobile application to digitally confirm their Global Entry membership upon arrival to the U.S., further streamlining and expediting the entry process. The program also provides access to TSA PreCheck® for eligible members, offering quicker security screening for domestic travelers at participating U.S. airports.

Additional Global Entry partner countries include Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Japan, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.