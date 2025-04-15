Three of a kind! CBP officers seize back-to-back cocaine loads at Pharr, Hidalgo and Anzalduas crossings

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Port of Hidalgo, intercepted $1,200,800 in alleged cocaine in three interceptions at Pharr, Hidalgo and Anzalduas international crossings.

“CBP officers at all our international crossings remain vigilant and are excellent with our tools and techniques at finding and extracting narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 48 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On April 11, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge encountered a silver Chevrolet sedan making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. After physical inspection of the vehicle, officers extracted 10 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 24.16 pounds (10.96 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

On April 12, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a silver Ford sedan making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. After physical inspection of the vehicle, officers extracted nine packages of alleged cocaine weighing 20.15 pounds (9.14 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

Later that day, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a grey Chevrolet sedan making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. After physical inspection of the vehicle, officers extracted 20 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 48.54 pounds (22.02 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the drivers and initiated criminal investigations.

