Washington, D.C. Shines as the Entertainment Capital

Pictured L-R: Kazz Laidlaw, OCTFME Director LaToya Foster, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Wale (Photo Credit: Khalid Naji-Allah) Grammy award winning artist Fantasia gives a soul stirring performance at HBCU Honors (Photo Credit: Cheriss May) Go-Go Museum & Café Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony (Photo Credit: Ja'Mon Jackson/The Washington Informer) Cast, Production Team and OCTFME Director LaToya Foster, “A Wesley South African Christmas” Screening at the MLK Library, sponsored by OCTFME

Week Of Global Film Screenings, Awards Show, Homecoming for Grammy Nominee, and Celebrating #1 Amazon Prime Series Based in Washington, DC

This extraordinary week underscores why Washington, D.C. continues to be a highly sought after destination for film, music and entertainment...” — LaToya Foster, OCTFME Director and DC Film Commissioner

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In mid-November, Washington, D.C. closed out a global, star-studded week of entertainment in the Nation’s Capital, further cementing its position as the Hollywood of the Mid-Atlantic.‘Gifted Week with Wale ’ featured a week-long series of community events hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper and D.C. native Wale. The initiative celebrated DC culture through workshops, panels, concerts, and community engagement spotlighting emerging talent from the region while giving back to his hometown through a shared love for art, music, and connection. "Gifted Week was all about showing love to the DMV—the culture, the people, everything that made me who I am. We had open mics, sneaker workshops, youth football, and a crazy hometown show. It was all about uplifting the city and giving folks a platform to shine,” said Wale. “And trust me, this is just the beginning. Gifted Week is only getting better, and I’m hyped to keep building this for the DMV."The excitement continued with the premiere of ‘Cross,’ based on James Patterson’s bestselling book series filmed in D.C. Supported by the D.C. Film Incentive Program, the screening featured engaging Q&A sessions with special guests, including its star Aldis Hodge. The series debuted at #1 on Amazon Prime, shining a spotlight on the nation's capital as a cinematic hub.Adding to the week’s momentum, the ‘ A Wesley South African Christmas ’ screening celebrated this heartwarming Original Film, a recipient of the DC Film Incentive Program. Starring veteran actors Jasmine Guy, Dorien Wilson, and Terrence “TC” Carson, and produced by D.C. based filmmakers Chuck and Bree West of OCTET, the film blends holiday traditions and family unity. It is streaming now on Paramount’s BET+.The second annual ‘HBCU Honors’ brought star power to "The Mecca," Howard University’s Cramton Auditorium, celebrating Black excellence. Hosted by actress/comedian Kym Whitley, the event featured soul-stirring performances by Grammy Award-winning artists Fantasia, Erica Campbell, Hezekiah Walker, J. Ivy, Tarrey Torae, along with MC Lyte, Mac Royals from The Voice, and more. HBCU Honors, which premiered on Paramount’s BET network on December 1st, honored changemakers including FAMU’s Will Packer, Tuskegee University’s Dr. Lonnie Johnson, and Howard University’s Jewel Burks Solomon.The cultural highlight of the week was the ribbon-cutting of the first of its kind Go-Go Museum , a more than 8,000-square-foot interactive space celebrating D.C.’s official music genre. Attended by Mayor Bowser, community leaders and residents, the museum features photos and artifacts from legendary Go-Go acts such as Junk Yard Band, platinum artist DJ Kool, E.U., Gregory “Sugar bear” Elliot, and Rare Essence. Visitors can experience holograms of Go-Go legends, live performances on a dedicated stage, a recording studio, and a café led by prominent chef Angela Bethea.Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the week’s success saying, "Washington, D.C. has once again proven that we are a premier destination for culture, creativity, and entertainment. From Amazon Prime’s Cross, to celebrating Wale’s legacy to hosting HBCU Honors and opening the Go-Go Museum, we continue to honor our heritage while shaping the future. D.C. is where entertainment thrives, stories come to life, and talent flourishes."LaToya Foster, Director of the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) and D.C. Film Commissioner added, "This extraordinary week underscores why Washington, D.C. continues to be a highly sought after destination for film, music and entertainment. The nation’s capital and our attractions cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world. And through Mayor Bowser’s investments and incentives from OCTFME, we are proud to partner and support opportunities that spotlight our city’s creative brilliance.”For more information, visit www.entertainment.dc.gov

