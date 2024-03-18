Washington, D.C.'s Bright Stars Shine with NAACP Image Award & Oscar Nominations
OCTFME's Dir. LaToya Foster and Assoc Dir. Herbert Niles present Mayor Muriel Bowser congratulations letter to actor Jeffrey Wright for "American Fiction."
HBCU First Look Film Festival. "Rustin" cast, and crew and friends, with OCTFME Dir. LaToya Foster and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton.
The recognition of our homegrown talent at the NAACP Image Awards and the Oscars underscores the vibrancy and depth of Washington, DC's artistic spirit.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting celebration of talent and artistry, the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME) Director LaToya Foster proudly recognizes the remarkable achievements of the city’s homegrown entertainment industry trailblazers and the recent films made in the District, nominated for esteemed 55th NAACP Image Awards and 96th Academy Awards. This recognition spotlights the city's significant contributions to cinema and television, showcasing the diverse and rich cultural heritage of the nation’s capital.
Among the DC natives in the spotlight are Jeffrey Wright, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, and Justin Breece, whose exceptional talents have not only captivated audiences worldwide but have also brought critical acclaim and prestige to their hometown of Washington, D.C. ‘Rustin,’ and the “Tonesa Welsh Story” were both filmed in DC as recipients of the D.C. Film Rebate Program.
Mayor Bowser had extended personal praise recently, highlighting the city's pride in the success of the city’s sons, daughters and films. Jeffrey Wright and Corey Hawkins received a congratulatory letter for their roles in ‘American Fiction’ and ‘The Color Purple,’ respectively. Likewise, Justin Breece, co-writer of ‘Rustin,’ was recognized with a congratulatory letter for his integral contribution to the film's success. On the heels of ‘The Color Purple’ release, Taraji P. Henson received a proclamation during the OCTFME Movie Screening event downtown.
Director LaToya Foster reflected on the nominations, stating, "The recognition of our homegrown talent at the NAACP Image Awards and the Oscars underscores the vibrancy and depth of the artistic spirit within Washington, D.C. It's a testament to the city's nurturing environment for creatives of all backgrounds."
The NAACP Image Awards nominated works include ‘Rustin’ for “Outstanding Picture” and “Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture”; Jeffrey Wright in ‘American Fiction’ is nominated for “Best Actor”; Taraji P. Henson and Corey Hawkins in the "The Color Purple" for “Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Supporting Actor,” respectively. Additionally, ‘The Tonesa Welsh Story’ is nominated for “Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series, or Dramatic Special.” And Jeffrey Wright was also nominated for an Oscar in the category of “Actor in a Leading Role” for his performance in ‘American Fiction.’ The film won for “Best Original Screenplay,” (Cord Jefferson). The film was adapted from the book ‘Erasure’ (Percival Everett), set primarily in Washington, DC.
The 55th NAACP Image Awards will be simulcast live on BET and CBS on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
ABOUT THE NAACP IMAGE AWARDS:
One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural awards shows, the "55th NAACP Image Awards" will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose. For more visit https://naacp.org/events/55th-naacp-image-awards
ABOUT THE ACADEMY AWARDS:
Since 1929, the Oscars have recognized excellence in cinematic achievements. For more visit https://www.oscars.org/oscars
ABOUT OCTFME:
The Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME), an award-winning District of Columbia Government agency, leads the city’s extensive efforts to build and support a sustainable film, music, and entertainment creative economy and labor market. Additionally, OCTFME serves as the city’s cable television service provider regulator and as the customer service hub for cable subscribers.
OCTFME’s extensive portfolio includes:
The District’s government cable access channels District Council Channel (DCC), the District of Columbia Network (DCN), and the District Knowledge Network (DKN)
DC Radio (96.3 HD4), OCTFME’s owned and operated digital radio station, in partnership with Howard University’s WHUR.
District of Columbia Entertainment Network (DCE), OCTFME’s 24-hour streaming platform available worldwide on ROKU, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV as well as iPhone and Android mobile devices (download the DCE Network App or at DCENetwork.com).
The handling of all the District’s filmmaker production needs including permits, city services, and logistical support, job placement assistance, workforce development and the DC Film, Television, and Entertainment Rebate Fund (DC Rebate Fund).
Providing additional support to the creative community through the Creative Affairs Office (CAO) and Mayor Muriel Bowser Presents: 202Creates initiative. CAO showcases and preserves the District of Columbia’s rich creative communities throughout all 8 Wards.
For more on OCTFME: (202) 671-0066 or www.entertainment.dc.gov. Follow OCTFME on Facebook.com/entertaindc, Instagram.com/entertain_dc, X.com/entertain_dc.
