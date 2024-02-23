OCTFME LAUNCHES THE INAUGURAL ‘JAZZ IN THE CITY’ DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Free concert with Grammy award winning jazz artist Daniel Witherspoon, Crank Crusaders featuring Grammy nominated Raheem DeVaughn, Marcus Johnson and more.
The night offers exceptional music that celebrates our city’s vibrant cultural scene and encourages residents to support downtown businesses as part of Mayor Bowser’s #BeDowntown initiative.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) are excited to announce the inaugural ‘Jazz In The City,’ an evening dedicated to the vibrant music and culture of the District as part of Black History Month. This free event will be held on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 6:00 PM at the Carlyle Room, located in the heart of downtown D.C.
— LaToya Foster, OCTFME Director
‘Jazz In The City’ promises an unforgettable night, featuring a stellar lineup of musicians who embody the spirit and rhythm of the District. The event will showcase live performances by chart-topping jazz Grammy, Dove, ASCAP and Stellar award-winning producer and pianist Daniel Weatherspoon, keyboard virtuoso Marcus Johnson, the soulful Carly Harvey, pianist Amy K. Bormet, and the unique sounds of Crank Crusaders featuring Grammy nominated v. The evening will be hosted by radio personality Teresa Marie of Majic 102.3FM with beats by Lance DJ Lance Reynolds.
‘Jazz In The City’ is part of a broader series of activities and events taking place throughout the city during Black History Month. "Our events are a reflection of the diverse and dynamic culture that makes our city great. The inaugural 'Jazz In The City' is no exception,” said LaToya Foster, OCTFME Director. “The night offers exceptional music that celebrates our history, our city’s vibrant cultural scene and encourages residents to visit and support downtown businesses as part of Mayor Bowser’s #BeDowntown initiative."
This evening of music and celebration is not only a testament to the District's enduring cultural heritage but also an opportunity to come together and enjoy the universal language of music. For more information about #JazzInTheCityDC visit www.creativeaffairsdc.com to register for this free event happening downtown in the District.
ABOUT OCTFME
The Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME), an award-winning District of Columbia Government agency, leads the city’s extensive efforts to build and support a sustainable film, music, and entertainment creative economy and labor market. Additionally, OCTFME serves as the city’s cable television service provider regulator and as the customer service hub for cable subscribers.
OCTFME’s extensive portfolio includes:
- The District’s government cable access channels District Council Channel (DCC), the District of Columbia Network (DCN), and the District Knowledge Network (DKN).
- DC Radio (96.3 HD4), OCTFME’s owned and operated digital radio station, in partnership with Howard University’s WHUR.
- District of Columbia Entertainment Network (DCE), OCTFME’s 24-hour streaming platform available worldwide on ROKU, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV as well as iPhone and Android mobile devices (download the DCE Network App or at DCENetwork.com).
- The handling of all the District’s filmmaker production needs including permits, city services, and logistical support, job placement assistance, workforce development and the DC Film, Television, and Entertainment Rebate Fund (DC Rebate Fund).
- Providing additional support to the creative community through the Creative Affairs Office (CAO) and Mayor Muriel Bowser Presents: 202Creates initiative. CAO showcases and preserves the District of Columbia’s rich creative communities throughout all 8 Wards.
For more on OCTFME: (202) 671-0066 or www.entertainment.dc.gov. Follow OCTFME on Facebook.com/entertaindc, Instagram.com/entertain_dc, X.com/entertain_dc.
