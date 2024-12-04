AHA webinar highlights how ChristianaCare grew its peer support program to benefit all workers 

Christine McGuire Chloros, program manager for ChristianaCare's Care for the Caregiver initiative, discusses how the health system has grown its health care worker peer support program from a single focus of supporting only physicians as second victims to a comprehensive peer support program for all workers. Rebecca Chickey, AHA senior director of behavioral health, leads the discussion in this on-demand webinar. WATCH NOW

