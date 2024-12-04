Application Period Opens for Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP) Grant

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP) grant, an initiative designed to address critical workforce challenges across the state. The application period is officially open and will close on January 21, 2025, at 5:00 PM CST.

RWIP provides funding for innovative, community-driven solutions that tackle regional workforce challenges such as talent attraction, workforce retention, and infrastructure investments. The program encourages locally led initiatives that create sustainable, long-term impacts for businesses, jobseekers, and communities. Eligible applicants include North Dakota-based organizations such as economic development groups, cities, chambers of commerce, and childcare centers.

"The RWIP grant equips North Dakota communities with the resources to overcome workforce challenges through creativity and collaboration," said Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. "This program showcases the power of local innovation and partnership, and we’re excited to see the impactful solutions communities will propose to strengthen their regions and our state as a whole."

Informational Webinar To support applicants in navigating the application process, Commerce hosted an informational webinar on November 7, 2023, which covered detailed grant guidance and provided an opportunity for Q&A. The webinar and FAQ are available on the grant website.

Key Dates:

Application Period: December 3, 2024 – January 21, 2025

Review Period: January 22 – February 7, 2025

Notifications: Week of February 10, 2025

For full grant details, eligibility requirements, and webinar registration, visit ndgov.link/RWIP.