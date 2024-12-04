Government Introduces Legislation to Keep Federal Carbon Tax Off Home Heating

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 3, 2024

Keeping the Federal Carbon Tax Off SaskEnergy Bills Will Save Families $480 in 2025

Today, Minister Responsible for SaskEnergy Jeremy Harrison introduced The SaskEnergy (Carbon Tax Fairness for Families) Amendment Act, 2024, which will fulfill the government's commitment in the recent provincial election to extend the carbon tax exemption on home heating.

"Our government is protecting Saskatchewan families' ability to affordably heat their homes this winter and ensuring fairness for those same families who were left out in the cold by the Prime Minister's decision to exempt the carbon tax from home heating oil," Harrison said. "Our government will keep fighting until the carbon tax is removed everywhere, on everything, for everyone."

In response to the federal government's decision to stop charging the carbon tax on home heating oil, which primarily benefits families in Atlantic Canada, the Government of Saskatchewan ensured fairness for Saskatchewan families by removing the carbon tax on home heating, effective January 1, 2024.

The removal of the federal carbon tax from residential SaskEnergy bills is saving the average Saskatchewan family approximately $400 in 2024. Due to the expected increase in the carbon tax on April 1, 2025, from $80 to $95 per tonne, the continued removal of the federal carbon tax from residential SaskEnergy bills will save the average Saskatchewan family approximately $480 in 2025.

The Bill proposes to amend The SaskEnergy Act and The SaskEnergy (Carbon Tax Fairness for Families) Amendment Act, 2023, to repeal a sunset clause which is set to take effect on December 20, 2024, thus ensuring that the Government of Saskatchewan remains the sole registered distributor of natural gas for the purposes of the federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act throughout 2025 and beyond.

