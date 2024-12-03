Governor Abbott Spotlights Major Emergency Preparedness Donation In College Station

TEXAS, December 3 - December 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today spotlighted Texas' emergency preparedness efforts and thanked Stanley Black & Decker for their donation to support the state's robust disaster response and recovery operations.



"The training done here at Disaster City trains the world's No. 1 disaster response agencies to help Texans and Americans recover from natural disasters," said Governor Abbott. "Stanley Black & Decker is a world leader in the tool industry and is home to many iconic American brands like Stanley, DEWALT, Craftsman, Black & Decker, and more. These are the tools that built America, and today we are thankful that they are supplying $100,000 in tools that Chief Kidd and the Texas Division of Emergency Management can utilize in their disaster response situations throughout Texas and across the country to help save lives."



The Governor was joined by Stanley Black & Decker CEO Don Allan, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, and other state and local leaders.



"We are honored to announce DEWALT will be the Official Tool Provider to TDEM to help support the critical work they do to prepare for, respond to and help communities across the state recover from the impact of emergencies," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Stanley Black and Decker Don Allan, Jr. "Through the combination of our donation today and our ongoing commitment to being the Official Tool Provider for TDEM, we will provide much needed resources and support for the training and skills development for emergency responders who are on the front lines aiding communities in Texas and around the country."



During his remarks, Governor Abbott highlighted the lifesaving work that TDEM, Texas first responders, and emergency response personnel do to help Texans and Americans prepare for, respond to, and recover from severe weather and disasters. The 52-acre Disaster City training facility at Texas A&M University equips Texas' emergency response professionals with the full array of skills and techniques needed in everything from fires to train derailments.



Learn more about Stanley Black & Decker here.

