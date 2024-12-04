Mathis Home Selects Mirakl Ads to Drive Its Marketplace Retail Media Strategy

Mathis Home Marketplace Mirakl Ads

Leading Furniture Retailer Plans to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Experience Enabling Sellers to Offer Adaptive Content, Functionality & Interaction in Real-Time

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mathis Home , one of America’s largest independent furniture retailers, today announced the expansion of its eCommerce strategy with the selection of Mirakl Ads , the industry’s only retail media solution specifically optimized for both first-party eCommerce and third-party marketplace product assortment. Following the successful launch of Mathis Marketplace, powered by Mirakl, Mathis Home with the integration of Mirakl Ads plans to deliver an AI analytics-driven hyper-personalization framework that significantly enhances its digital offering and puts the customer at the center of the shopping experience by enabling adaptive content, functionality and interaction in real-time.In 2024, Amazon will generate close to $50 billion in marketplace ad revenues with profit margins ranging from 70-90%, illustrating the profitability of retail media.Retail media offers a powerful value proposition by allowing retailers to monetize their online traffic that remains unconverted. With only 3% of eCommerce website visitors turning into consumers, retail media unlocks the potential of the remaining 97%, driving significant revenue opportunities. This model enables retailers such as Mathis Home to turn underutilized traffic into a lucrative revenue stream while enhancing the overall experience for advertisers and consumers alike.“Hyper-personalization is essential to break through the noise in the consumer’s mind in an era of multiple customer touchpoints. Mirakl Ads positions Mathis Home at the forefront of innovation in the furniture retail space, making us more competitive in the changing retail landscape. This seamless solution is a natural next step in growing Mathis Home and driving long-term value for all stakeholders,” said Rit Mathis, CEO at Mathis Home.“Mathis Home has already established itself as a digital leader in the home furnishings industry with the launch of Mathis Marketplace. By integrating Mirakl Ads, they are now setting the standard for how furniture retailers can unlock the value of retail media. This will not only drive eCommerce growth but also enable sellers to effectively engage customers with relevant offers at scale,” said Alex Hase, GM of the Americas, Mirakl.According to Forbes , retail media advertising spend will reach $160 billion in the U.S. alone by 2027. Combining robust first-party data on shoppers, exclusive inventory, and engaging ad formats, retail media is now the third-largest digital channel in the world—and to put that number into context—it will likely overtake social advertising in the next five years to become the second-largest digital channel behind paid search.“As we continue to expand Mathis Marketplace, we see tremendous potential in retail media to strengthen our eCommerce strategy. By adopting Mirakl Ads into our marketplace, Mathis Home seeks to build on the success we have seen when opening our assortment to highly curated third-party brand partners: increased customer satisfaction and revenue growth, especially in new markets with product categories compatible to Mathis Home,” said Rit Mathis, CEO at Mathis Home.Mirakl Ads enables Mathis Marketplace to empower its sellers by offering them premium advertising spaces. From day one, 100% of Mathis Marketplace sellers can enroll instantly and become advertisers; Mirakl Ads is embedded into the Mirakl backoffice and automatically discounts ad spend from the seller’s balance. With its self-service capabilities, Mirakl Ads empowers sellers to easily advertise, driving growth and also positioning them as a more valuable revenue source for the retailer.Through Mirakl Ads, Mathis Marketplace sellers can easily deploy data-backed ad campaigns that drive sales by leveraging Mirakl’s proprietary AI and offer sponsored personalized product recommendations that enhance the visibility and relevance of its products to each visitor.Mirakl Ads’ yield management capabilities enable Mathis Marketplace sellers to optimize ad spend using data by tailoring monetization strategies, planning for peak seasons and generating higher returns across categories. Mirakl Ads real-time bidding engine creates a fair competition between brands, suppliers and third-party sellers to fill premium inventory.Mirakl Ads is a cookieless solution, which relies on first-party data, to guarantee a safe data environment and a sustainable business for retailers.About Mathis HomeIn 1960, the Mathis brothers, Don and Bud, revolutionized the furniture business with everyday low prices, which meant customers didn't have to wait for a "sale." As they said at the time, "we took a little less, so our neighbors could have a little more." The concept was a spectacular success, helping Mathis Home become one of the largest independent furniture retailers in America. Today there are 43 Mathis-family brand locations in the U.S., including Mathis Home, Design Studio, Mathis Outlet, Mathis Sleep, LZB and Ashley stores, each offering the largest selection of home furnishings in their region. Mathis Home offers more than 215,000 items online, including living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining sets, dining room furniture, mattresses, and much more for the home. Mathis Home’s core principles have always been to offer the biggest selection, prices no other dealer can match, backed by the strongest guarantees and best customer service in the industry, because a satisfied customer is and always has been our most important product. For more information, please visit www.mathishome.com About MiraklMirakl is the leading provider of eCommerce software solutions. Mirakl's suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online business. Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and b2b enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, personalize shopping experiences, and boost profits through retail media. Mirakl is trusted by 450+ industry-leading businesses worldwide including Macy’s, Decathlon, Kroger, Airbus, Toyota Material Handling and Sonepar. For more information: www.mirakl.com

