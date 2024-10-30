Arizona Heroes Memorial to Honor Selfless Service and Sacrifice

Logo for new Heroes Memorial

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Nov. 16

Arizona Heroes Memorial honors our heroes, past and present, for service and sacrifice. A place to remember, educate and celebrate it honors every US uniformed service and others who selflessly serve.” — Founder Dick Eggerding

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique memorial to honor heroes who sacrifice to keep us safe, healthy, and free has taken shape in the Arizona desert, emerging out of a steadfast vision from its founder.The Arizona Heroes Memorial , paying tribute to heroes statewide, will be formally dedicated in a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 am. The event will be held at the memorial site inside Naranja Park in Oro Valley, a southern Arizona community in the northwest part of the Tucson metro area.With the completion of the memorial, founder Dick Eggerding, 91, continues to further his exceptional legacy that includes being a professional operatic tenor, Army veteran, champion of the Arts and community leader. He chairs the Arizona Heroes Memorial board of directors.“The Arizona Heroes Memorial is dedicated to honoring and celebrating Arizona’s heroes, past and present, for their selfless service and sacrifice. It will a place of honor, reflection, remembrance, education and celebration,” he said. “It honors members from every uniformed service of the United States, while also paying tribute to others who selflessly serve.”During the tragic events of September 11 and the COVID 19 pandemic, the actions of first responders and healthcare workers were clearly heroic, whether putting their personal safety at risk to rescue victims of terrorism or, risking their own lives caring for patients fighting for survival.“Education is a key objective for this Memorial,” said Lisa Hopper, the Memorial’s executive director. “Young people will learn about the courage and valor of the heroes who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. Schools are working to develop class curriculum to support learning prior to their visit to the memorial.”Richard Carmona, former U.S. Surgeon General, Pima County deputy sheriff and Army veteran, is the Memorial’s honorary chair and will serve as the keynote speaker at the event. “The statewide Arizona Heroes Memorial will ensure that the legacy of valor and sacrifice of our heroes is not forgotten but will continue to inspire us for years to come,” said Dr. Carmona. The memorial is incredibly beautiful and moving. It is a must-see for all Arizonans and for all who visit our state.”For more information, visit azheroesmemorial.org or contact Lisa M. Hopper, Executive Director, at lmhopper@aol.com.Memorial DescriptionThe Memorial is designed in a star that represents every member of a uniformed service in the United States and includes a 24-foot-high monument, the centerpiece of the Memorial, which is adorned with a symbolic medal on the front. Words of the oaths of office are written on the reverse side. A covered amphitheater will facilitate education and other events.Surrounding the Star are large walls representing each of uniformed services of the United States: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, and the U.S. Public Health Service. There also are walls for first responders (law enforcement, firefighting and emergency medical services) and healthcare workers. Every wall is embedded with a bronze medallion of the service or group.

