Reglagene Expands to Houston and Joins TMC's Accelerator for Cancer Therapeutics
Will speed development of RGN6024 therapy into the clinic
This is a exciting. ACT’s program provides resources, mentorship and talent to accelerate our RGN6024 therapy. That and expansion to Houston expedite building clinical development of our company.”TUCSON, AZ, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reglagene, Inc. announces its expansion to Houston, coinciding with being added to Texas Medical Center’s (TMC) Accelerator for Cancer Therapeutics (ACT). Part of ACT’s 2024 cohort, this accomplishment puts Reglagene at the heart of emerging cancer therapeutics, connecting it to the largest medical complex in the world and largest cancer center in the United States.
— Reglagene CEO Richard Austin, Ph.D., MBA
“This is a very exciting development for us,” said Reglagene Chief Executive Officer Richard Austin, Ph.D., MBA. “ACT’s program provides us with resources, mentorship, and talent to accelerate the development of our RGN6024 therapy into the clinic. This achievement and expansion to Houston precipitates building the clinical development piece of our company.”
The ACT program, supported by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), represents an initiative dedicated to advancing cancer research, prevention, and product development within Texas. CPRIT is the second largest financier of cancer research in the nation, following the National Cancer Institute. Through ACT participation, Reglagene will engage in a nine-month intensive program designed to equip it with strategic insights and partners.
Reglagene also recently received an exclusive orphan drug designation (ODD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its RGN6024 therapy, an innovative, orally administered treatment for glioblastoma, a rare and particularly aggressive form of brain cancer with very poor prognosis for survival. RGN6024 is on track to give new hope to patients in a field where median brain cancer survivals post diagnosis are barely over a year. Reglagene believes RGN6024 will also be useful for treating breast, lung, and melanoma cancer patients experiencing metastatic brain cancer.
The key obstacle to solving the challenge of treating brain cancers has historically been crossing the blood-brain barrier (BBB), a natural filter that prevents toxins and medicines from entering the brain. Reglagene has found a way to make this possible with its brain-penetrant therapy RGN6024.
A key advantage for RGN6024 is that it is designed for oral administration for patients to safely use in the comfort of their own homes. Most cancer medicines are given intravenously in clinical settings and cause unwanted side effects.
In addition to RGN6024, Reglagene has an expansive patent portfolio of prototype medicines being investigated for utility as Antibody Drug Conjugates for a wide range of cancer indications.
###
About Reglagene, Inc.
Named as a recipient of a 2023 AZ BIO Fast Lane Award, Reglagene, Inc. is a ground-breaking therapeutics company designing small-molecule treatments to pass through the blood-brain barrier. With brain cancer survival rates at barely a year using current treatment methods, Reglagene’s new medicine and others in its portfolio are poised to revolutionize the care of high-grade gliomas and metastatic brain cancers. The firm’s core expertise lies in the design and development of brain-penetrant medicines, allowing them to confront these diseases head-on. The company recently closed a non-brokered private placement of convertible preferred stock, which was oversubscribed and resulted in aggregate gross proceeds to the company of $5.4 million. Connect with Reglagene at www.reglagene.com and follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/reglagene/.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Reglagene (the “Company”) to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement, the potential effectiveness of the Company’s therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, or the potential for FDA approval of the Company’s therapeutics are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or that may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: (i) the success and timing of regulatory submissions; (ii) regulatory requirements; (iii) changes to clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways; (iv) legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; and (v) actual costs associated with the Company’s clinical trials as compared to management's current expectations. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable securities laws.
###
FOR MORE INFORMATION
For Reglagene:
Michael Abrahamson, PharmD, Director of Operations
abrahamson@reglagene.com
520.352.9599
For Media:
Mary Rowley
NüPOINT
mrowley@nupointmarketing.com
520.235.0026
Reglagene has offices at:
• TMC Innovation Factory, 2450 Holcombe, TMCi Partners Office 1.319, Houston, Texas 77021
• 3320 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 200, Tucson, AZ 85719
Mary Rowley
NuPOINT Marketing
+1 520-235-0026
mrowley@nupointmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn