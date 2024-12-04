VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Receives First Distribution from Graiver Homes Construction; Sets Sights on Promising 2025

VizConnect and Graiver Homes Construction Making a Difference in the Maine Real Estate Market!!

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. is thrilled to announce a landmark achievement as the company celebrates receiving its first distribution from its equity stake ownership in Graiver Homes Construction, LLC. This milestone signifies the fruition of collaborative efforts and marks a pivotal moment in the partnership’s journey and demonstrates the success that the company hopes to realize through its equity investments in various strategic market sectors.Loni Graiver, the CEO of Graiver Homes Construction, has been an integral part of this success. Renowned for his visionary leadership, Loni has transformed Graiver Homes into Maine's leading residential homebuilder, boasting over 1,100 homes built since 2010. The company's streamlined model of building high-quality, economical homes quickly and efficiently has solidified its dominance in the regional market.Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc., shared his enthusiasm: "This distribution represents the strength of our relationship and the value of aligning and investing in industry leaders like Loni Graiver. It’s a testament to the success we’ve achieved together and a precursor to even greater accomplishments in 2025."Looking ahead, VizConnect is confident in a promising future. Graiver Homes Construction is set to embark on ambitious projects in the coming year, which will further enhance the value of this partnership. With a shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and growth, VizConnect and Graiver Homes Construction are poised to create transformative opportunities in the real estate sector.Loni Graiver of Graiver Homes Construction echoed this Optimism: "Our partnership with VizConnect has unlocked significant potential, enabling us to leverage our combined expertise and resources. The results we’ve achieved so far are just the beginning. Together, we’re building not just homes but a legacy of excellence in Maine’s real estate market."About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About Graiver Home Construction, LLC:Graiver Home Construction, LLC, which is also affiliated with Graiver Homes, Inc., is a local, family owned, new home builder that specializes in delivering clients the most home for their money. The principals of Graiver Home Construction, Loni Graiver and Nick Coppola, places quality first and provides a real value-added experience for their customers. Graiver Home Construction has the ability to buy land for clients without the need for them to obtain a construction loan – building and selling the home as a completed package. Since 2010 Graiver Homes has also built more residential single-family homes than anyone else in Maine. The model is simple: Build fast, build economically, accept slightly lower prices, and sell quickly. 1,100 homes later, the model continues to prove to be a winner. Maine is very unique, as it is not a large enough market to attract large, publicly traded home builders. In addition, the terrain, weather, and lack of trades offer more barriers to entry in the residential building market in Maine. Graiver Home Construction has found an ultra, unique niche as one of the only builders in the Greater Portland, Maine area who can buy lots of land in bulk and go vertical without the need for financing.For additional information: Please contact Loni Graiver via email us at info@graiverhomes.com or via the website http://www.GraiverHomes.com/ Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

