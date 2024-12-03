Frenzee Broadcasting Partners with Baron Davis and SLIC Studios to Host Holiday Giveback Event

Fatell of Frenzee Broadcasting Save the date, see press release details to RSVP Frenzee Broadcasting

Spreading Holiday Cheer: A Night of Music, Giving, and Community Impact

This event is all about providing hope, joy, and support to children and families who truly deserve it.” — Fatell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frenzee Broadcasting , in partnership with NBA legend Baron Davis and SLIC Studios (Sports, Lifestyle in Culture), is thrilled to announce the Holiday Giveback Event, a private, invite-only celebration dedicated to giving back to children and families in need during the holiday season. Hosted by Fatell along with co-host Bryan De La Torre, this exclusive event will take place on Thursday, December 12th at a private location in Los Angeles. Details will be provided upon RSVP.This special evening will feature live music, family-friendly activities, and holiday cheer, all with the mission of providing toys, gifts, and meaningful experiences to children from Skid Row, foster homes, and orphanages.Event Highlights Include:• Live Performances:• Artists from Danny Trejo’s music label.• Performances by Fatell, Niquio, Cota the Barber, and actor/recording artist Jovan Armand (known for his roles in Shazam! and Nickelodeon shows).• A special jazz Christmas performance by Kyla Nicole Healy.• Family-Friendly Activities:• Face painting and games for children.• Haircuts for kids, provided by Vee The Barber.• A visit from Santa Claus and his elf, with gifts for all children in attendance.• Celebrity Guests & Red Carpet:• Celebrities, influencers, and media outlets, including Ceita TV, Chicano Hollywood, and Power 106 FM, will be in attendance.• Event Hosts: Fatell of Frenzee Broadcasting and Bryan De La Torre from Power 106 FM will co-host the evening.• DJ Entertainment: DJ Mike V of the After Party Radio Show, along with other talented DJs, will keep the energy lively throughout the event.The Holiday Giveback Event is more than just a celebration; it’s an opportunity to spread joy and make a tangible difference in the lives of children and families who need it most.“Coming together as a community to give back during the holiday season is a powerful way to make an impact,” said Fatell of Frenzee Broadcasting. “This event is all about providing hope, joy, and support to children and families who truly deserve it.”The event is proudly supported by Chicano Hollywood, Ceita TV, Power 106 FM, and other local organizations.RSVP Information:The Holiday Giveback Event is invite-only, and space is limited. For location details and to request an invitation, please email Desirae L. Benson at DesiraeBBB@gmail.com and FRENZEEBROADCASTING@gmail.comAbout Frenzee Broadcasting:Frenzee Broadcasting is dedicated to fostering creativity, community, and connection through impactful events, music, and media. By working with prominent figures and organizations, Frenzee Broadcasting strives to create experiences that inspire and unite. More information can be found at frenzeebroadcasting.comFor press and talent inquiries or additional information, please contact:DesiraeBBB@gmail.comFRENZEEBROADCASTING@gmail.comCEITATVINC@gmail.comJoin us in spreading holiday cheer and making a difference!###

