Award-Winning Spoken Word Artist Zemill Honors Black Women During Women’s History Month With Powerful New Tribute

"To My Black Women, You Are All Of That” Offers an Emotional and Uplifting Celebration of Black Womanhood

This Women’s History Month, I felt compelled to infuse the atmosphere with a celebration and continuous appreciation for the Majesty of Black Women”
— Zemill
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning spoken word artist and cultural storyteller Zemill releases a moving poetic dedication titled “Why We Celebrate Black Women” in honor of Women’s History Month. The featured poetic piece, titled “To My Black Women, You Are All Of That,” is now live on YouTube and continues to gain attention for its raw beauty, powerful message, and emotional resonance.

Watch by clicking here: Tribute to Black Women

Zemill shares, “This Women’s History Month, I felt compelled to infuse the atmosphere with a celebration and continuous appreciation for the Majesty of Black Women!”

Zemill is known for blending poetry and music into impactful cultural tributes that uplift, empower, and inspire. This latest release is part of his ongoing mission to honor the Black experience through spoken word.

Coming soon, Zemill will also debut two more culturally significant works:
• An Epic Poem Celebrating Black Men
• A Powerful Video Composition on the Resilience of Black People, African Americans in America

Together, these projects represent a poetic and musical journey designed to lift hearts, stir souls, and warm spirits.

Publicist, Desirae L. Benson adds, “Zemill doesn’t just create poetry—he crafts legacy. His voice is both timeless and timely, a cultural treasure rooted in love, truth, and elevation.”

About Zemill

Zemill is a respected poet, author, and spoken word artist who uses his gifts to celebrate the Black experience. Through music, poetry, and visual storytelling, Zemill continues to create powerful expressions of culture, community, and inner strength.

MEDIA INQUIRIES / INTERVIEW REQUESTS:
Desirae L. Benson
DesiraeBBB@gmail.com | DesiraeBenson.com

Desirae Benson
Desirae L. Benson Public Relations
+1 804-389-8877
email us here
To My Black Women, You Are All Of That

