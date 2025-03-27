Award-Winning Spoken Word Artist Zemill Honors Black Women During Women’s History Month With Powerful New Tribute
"To My Black Women, You Are All Of That” Offers an Emotional and Uplifting Celebration of Black Womanhood
Watch by clicking here: Tribute to Black Women
Zemill shares, “This Women’s History Month, I felt compelled to infuse the atmosphere with a celebration and continuous appreciation for the Majesty of Black Women!”
Zemill is known for blending poetry and music into impactful cultural tributes that uplift, empower, and inspire. This latest release is part of his ongoing mission to honor the Black experience through spoken word.
Coming soon, Zemill will also debut two more culturally significant works:
• An Epic Poem Celebrating Black Men
• A Powerful Video Composition on the Resilience of Black People, African Americans in America
Together, these projects represent a poetic and musical journey designed to lift hearts, stir souls, and warm spirits.
Publicist, Desirae L. Benson adds, “Zemill doesn’t just create poetry—he crafts legacy. His voice is both timeless and timely, a cultural treasure rooted in love, truth, and elevation.”
About Zemill
Zemill is a respected poet, author, and spoken word artist who uses his gifts to celebrate the Black experience. Through music, poetry, and visual storytelling, Zemill continues to create powerful expressions of culture, community, and inner strength.
