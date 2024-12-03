Jessper Maquindang to Share Leadership Insights for Public Speakers at the Successful Speakers Summit

Jessper Maquindang will be sharing his leadership insights for public speakers at the upcoming Successful Speakers Summit on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Company culture consultant and leadership speaker, Jessper Maquindang, will be sharing his unique leadership insights at the upcoming Successful Speakers Summit on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024. This event, scheduled from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Pacific Time, is designed for entrepreneurs, business owners, coaches, and speakers aiming to elevate their skills and strategies.At the virtual summit, Maquindang will join a lineup of expert speakers to deliver interactive talks filled with real-life business strategies and actionable advice. Attendees can look forward to leaving the event inspired and equipped with new tools to take their businesses to the next level."It's an honor to be part of this exciting event," said Maquindang. "I'm looking forward to sharing my experiences and helping fellow professionals enhance their leadership abilities."The event is hosted by Malcolm Grissom and Joe "Mr. Allwaysgood" Moghaizel.For more information and to register for the event:About Jessper Maquindang:Jessper Maquindang (pronounced MAWK-WIN-DANG) is the owner of FamiLEAD Management Consulting, which helps leaders and managers build stronger teams through leadership development assessments, team-building activities, and executive coaching. With over a decade of experience improving the effectiveness and productivity of many teams, he enjoys finding ways to inspire collaboration and camaraderie. Maquindang holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California. In spite of growing up with asthma, Maquindang has become a long-distance runner, preparing for his 17th marathon and 3rd ultra-marathon races.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.