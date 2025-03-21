Jessper Maquindang Spotlights Future Leadership Trends at 2025 AANHPI Speaker Showcase

Jessper Maquindang takes the virtual stage at the 2025 AANHPI Speaker Showcase, highlighting leadership trends shaping the future of company culture and collaboration.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As leadership rapidly evolves in today’s dynamic landscape, company culture and leadership speaker Jessper Maquindang took the virtual stage at the AANHPI Speaker Showcase on March 5, 2025, to explore emerging trends shaping tomorrow’s leaders. Sharing the platform with trailblazing voices from the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities, Maquindang delivered powerful insights on leadership, culture, and innovation—empowering industry leaders and entrepreneurs to lead with clarity, purpose, and a stronger sense of impact.In his presentation, titled "Leading the Future: Transformative Trends in Company Culture and Leadership," Maquindang underscored the pivotal role of leadership in fostering collaboration and teamwork. As tasks become increasingly complex, he emphasized the necessity of collective effort—especially in the context of ongoing remote and hybrid work environments. He also highlighted the growing prominence of “amplified identity,” wherein individuals are afforded greater opportunities to express themselves—advocating for leaders to create inclusive spaces that elevate diverse perspectives.Addressing the transition to the “Conceptual Age”—an era defined by a heightened emphasis on creativity, empathy, and meaning-making—Maquindang pointed to the rising appeal of stories and human experiences. He encouraged leaders to integrate personal narratives into their leadership approach to foster deeper connections and create a more profound impact.The AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander) Speaker Showcase is an event dedicated to celebrating the voices and achievements of individuals from the AANHPI community. The showcase highlighted diverse narratives that reflect resilience, creativity, and a shared commitment to advancing understanding and collaboration."It’s an honor to share my experiences and represent the AANHPI community on such a meaningful platform," said Maquindang. "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to uplift diverse voices and help inspire others along the way."The event was hosted and organized by John Chen, CSP.Experience the powerful stories and insights shared during this celebration of AANHPI voices—watch the replay here:About Jessper MaquindangJessper Maquindang (pronounced MAWK-WIN-DANG) is the founder of FamiLEAD Management Consulting , which is dedicated to enhancing organizational productivity and employee engagement through leadership effectiveness assessments, team-building initiatives, and executive coaching. With over a decade of experience in optimizing team performance, Maquindang is passionate about fostering collaboration and camaraderie in the workplace. He earned his Executive Master's Degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California. Despite the challenges of growing up with asthma, Maquindang has become an accomplished long-distance runner, currently training for his 17th marathon and 3rd ultra-marathon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.