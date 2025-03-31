Jessper Maquindang Highlights the Power of Shared Purpose at Covve’s March 2025 Connection Crew Masterclass

Jessper Maquindang, SPHR, shared insights on the power of shared purpose during the March 2025 Connection Crew Masterclass, hosted by Covve.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Covve community's Connection Crew recently hosted an impactful workshop that brought together social health advocates, community leaders, and connection professionals to elevate their expertise and foster meaningful relationships. The event, held on March 20, 2025, was filled with valuable insights, engaging activities, and a spirit of camaraderie.As a panelist, Jessper Maquindang, founder of FamiLEAD Management Consulting , highlighted the power of a shared purpose in strengthening connection. He emphasized that a sense of belonging can be bolstered by aligning individuals around a common mission or collaborative goal. “When people have a 'why' behind what they do and connect that experience with others, this sense of cooperation can strengthen emotional bonds and create a deeper connection between people,” Maquindang shared.Joining Maquindang on the panel were three powerhouse voices in human connection: Payal Beri, PhD, a global empathy speaker and founder of RK Empathy Inc., who has helped leaders and communities harness empathy for meaningful social impact; Jennifer Gunsaullus, PhD, a sociologist and intimacy expert known for her TEDx talks and work promoting deeper communication and mindfulness; and Hansen Hunt, community lead at Covve and the visionary behind the Connection Crew, whose passion for social health and experience as a thriving marathoner, community builder, and mental health advocate continue to fuel his mission to build a more connected world.The Connection Crew Masterclass featured:● Skill Expansion: Attendees learned innovative connection activities to implement in their own communities.● Networking Opportunities: Participants engaged with like-minded professionals and connection enthusiasts to build meaningful relationships.● Engaging Exercises: Hands-on activities promoted learning while also allowing for moments of lightheartedness and genuine human connection.Participants walked away with a renewed sense of purpose and a toolkit enriched with practical strategies for fostering connection. For those who prioritize social health, the workshop offered a rare opportunity to step into the role of learner—surrounded by peers who share the same passion and drive.Led by Hansen Hunt, the Connection Crew continues its mission to flatten the loneliness epidemic curve—fostering a vibrant community of connection professionals who amplify each other’s efforts and impact.For more information on future events and initiatives by the Connection Crew:About Jessper MaquindangJessper Maquindang (pronounced MAWK-WIN-DANG) is the founder of FamiLEAD Management Consulting and an advocate for workplace cultures rooted in connection, collaboration, and purpose-driven leadership. With over a decade of experience helping teams thrive, Jessper specializes in leadership assessments, team building, and executive coaching that elevate both performance and people. He holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California and is known for creating environments where shared purpose and innovation thrive. Outside of his work with leaders and teams, Jessper is a long-distance runner, currently training for his 17th marathon and 3rd ultra-marathon.

