Jessper Maquindang, Marathon Runner and 50-States Traveler, Shares Leadership Journey on Unstoppable Mindset Podcast

Jessper Maquindang joins host Michael Hingson on the Unstoppable Mindset Podcast, sharing valuable insights on leadership development, team building, and resilience.

CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessper Maquindang, founder of FamiLEAD Management Consulting , appeared on the Unstoppable Mindset podcast, hosted by New York Times bestselling author Michael Hingson. In the episode, Maquindang shared his journey in leadership development, team building, and resilience, offering valuable insights into what makes an effective leader in today's evolving business landscape.During the podcast, Maquindang emphasized the power of servant leadership—an approach that prioritizes the growth and well-being of team members. “Servant leadership is supporting that journey of helping other people succeed,” Maquindang explained. In addition, he elaborated on the 4 Super Skills of Effective Leadership: Public Speaking, Public Listening, Private Speaking, and Private Listening—each crucial in developing a strong, cohesive team.Beyond leadership strategies, Maquindang also shared his personal story of resilience. Diagnosed with asthma as a child, he defied expectations by becoming a marathon runner, a journey that symbolized his commitment to overcoming limitations and embracing challenges head-on. “When it comes to having that marathon goal, it was really a sense of not letting past limits define my life and really moving forward to accomplishing something more meaningful and significant,” he shared.Maquindang also reflected on his travels to all 50 states, an achievement that broadened his perspective on adaptability and exploration. “A lesson that I've learned in traveling to all 50 states is to be present. Be in the moment,” he shared. “Be aware of the new things to discover around you, because when you’re present, you’re really giving yourself that space to enjoy where you are in the world.”“I've come to learn that leadership is really that opportunity to learn and grow from your experiences and share those experiences with others,” Maquindang stated.Through FamiLEAD Management Consulting, Maquindang provides leadership style assessments, executive coaching, and team-building workshops tailored for organizations seeking to strengthen team effectiveness, enhance company culture, and drive sustainable business growth. His expertise is particularly valuable for business leaders aiming to elevate organizational culture and boost productivity through effective teamwork.The Unstoppable Mindset Podcast, hosted by Michael Hingson—New York Times bestselling author, blind World Trade Center survivor, and Chief Vision Officer for accessiBe—features interviews with thought leaders and experts, sharing their experiences and insights on breaking down barriers and embracing change.Listen to the Full EpisodeDon’t miss the inspiring conversation with Jessper Maquindang on the Unstoppable Mindset Podcast! Tune in now on major podcast platforms and discover how his leadership insights can transform your business.Take the Next Step in Your Leadership JourneyReady to take your business to the next level? Connect with Jessper Maquindang for personalized leadership development solutions, team-building workshops, and executive coaching. Visit FamiLEAD Management Consulting to learn more, or reach out directly on LinkedIn to start the conversation today!About Jessper MaquindangJessper Maquindang (pronounced MAWK-WIN-DANG) is the founder of FamiLEAD Management Consulting, helping organizations increase employee productivity and engagement through leadership effectiveness assessments, team-building activities, and executive coaching. With over a decade of experience improving the effectiveness and productivity of many teams, he enjoys finding ways to inspire collaboration and camaraderie. Maquindang holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California. In spite of growing up with asthma, Maquindang has become a long-distance runner, preparing for his 17th marathon and 3rd ultra-marathon races.

